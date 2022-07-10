Georgia football podcast: Todd Hartley deserves to celebrate unprecedented recruiting success
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,730 (July 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the role UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley played in landing elite 2024 commit Landen Thomas.
Beginning of the show: Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley has been on an impressive hot streak in recent years when it comes to acquiring elite recruits and deploying that talent on the field to great success. The latest example is five-star prospect Landen Thomas, from the 2024 class, who made his pledge to the Bulldogs last week. I’ll talk about what his decision means for Hartley and UGA on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA’s offensive line recruiting.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The top offensive line targets with which UGA has the best chances to land
- Reaction to a strong week of recruiting for the 2024 class
- Four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale’s list of finalists
- Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles list of finalists
- And how the current NIL climate is impacting UGA recruiting
NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson announcing his UGA commitment Sunday afternoon.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Kentucky coach Mark Stoops sounding off on NIL.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
