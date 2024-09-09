Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2281 (Sept 9, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams provides yet another reason Kirby Smart is the best and most respected coach in college football. Later, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the program to discuss what we learned about UGA from the Tennessee Tech game. Plus, an overview of the SEC programs who made statement wins this past weekend.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin take different approaches vs. overmatched opponents

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why Kirby Smart was apparently a little classier in his approach to UGA’s win vs. Tennessee Tech than Lane Kiffin was when Ole Miss was in a similar circumstance last Saturday.

15-mintue mark: I discuss why this upcoming Saturday at Kentucky can be a big day for UGA’s defense.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a couple of future UGA opponents earning impressive wins.

50-minute mark: I share a clip of a former UGA assistant taunting Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets’ loss on Saturday.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.