Georgia football recruiting: Massive visitor list for Auburn headlined by Roderick Robinson and Damon WIlson officials
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest catalogs a list of top prospects in town on Saturday for another edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry with Auburn. The 247Sports Composite scale was used for all the rankings presented in this article.
Kirby Smart is going to need a bigger West End Zone for Auburn. Not a bigger boat.
The list of big names calls for a tweak of that iconic line from the movie “Jaws” today.
The neat and tidy way to frame it all up here would be this: DawgNation’s live weekly recruiting show known as “Before the Hedges” always gives a real-time snapshot of the biggest recruiting targets in the 2023 class.
That’s a measure of the elite prospects where there is mutual interest between the prospect and the school and where there is a need to add another talented player at that position.
We expect to see the top five names in town for Auburn. We cannot recall the last time that has ever happened on any given game weekend. That’s on a list that now only stretches to seven names given that the ‘Dawgs already have 20 commitments for this cycle.
Georgia football: Top 5 targets are in town for Auburn
- 5. 4-star CB Chris Peal/Providence Day/Charlotte, NC (Unofficial visit)
- 4. 4-star RB Roderick Robinson/Lincoln/San Diego, Calif. (Official visit)
- 3. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson/Venice/Venice, Fla.(Official visit)
- 2. 4-star DT Jordan “Big Baby” Hall/Westside/Jacksonville, Fla. (Unofficial visit)
- 1. 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (Unofficial visit)
That’s pretty special. Especially given the fact that a lot of top talent has also been drawn to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Texas A&M game this weekend. That’s why there might not be as deep of a list of 2024 targets in town.
The game this week, along with Tennessee in November, has been circled and prioritized by recruits. They can take a look and the schedule and see that this will be one of the best weekends to catch the ‘Dawgs in Athens on a gameday inside Sanford Stadium.
It is going to be hard for the ‘Dawgs to fill out the proper sections of the West End Zone with reserved seating for the priority recruiting targets and their families. Those Sanford Stadium rows only go seven seats wide in those seats reserved for recruits.
It goes without saying that perhaps the hardest job on Saturday might be the recruiting staffers at UGA that figure out where all those talented players need to sit so they know how important they are to the future of the Georgia football program.
Give Smart time. He’ll probably find a way to get a bigger West End Zone soon.
We have two more objectives across this post this morning. The first is to share this week’s “Before the Hedges” which outlines the big moving parts of the visitor’s list this weekend.
The second is to catalog all the names we expected to see in town this week for Auburn. The names from the 2025 class are enough to goose the number of 5-star visitors significantly for Saturday’s game.
Georgia football recruiting: Check out the expected visitors for Auburn
It only makes sense to start off here with the Georgia commitments. If this were a golf round, we have to give them the honors here.
The Bulldogs currently own the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class of the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Alabama cornerback A.J. Harris, the highest-ranked public pledge at this time, is the first name to know on that aforementioned tally of 5-stars expected for today’s game.
As of Saturday morning, the DawgNation RSVPs place the number of 5-star recruits expected to be in town for Auburn at nine for today’s game.
That’s even after a trio of expected 5-star guests decided they were no longer going to attend.
- 5-star CB AJ Harris - Nation’s No. 27 overall prospect for 2023
- 5-star TE Landen Thomas (2024) - No. 27 overall prospect for 2024
- 4-star S Joenel Aguero - No. 40 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star OT Monroe Freeling - No. 63 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III - No. 78 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell - No. 114 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star LB CJ Allen - No. 116 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star WR Tyler Williams - No. 129 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris - No. 130 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett - No. 179 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star OL Kelton Smith - No. 221 overall prospect for 2023
There are also two marquee official visitors for today’s game. The first of those would be 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson. Wilson’s visit will be huge for the ‘Dawgs this weekend. He visited Georgia in June on an extended four-day trip that overlapped with the first official visit weekend that included the likes of Harris, Arch Manning, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes.
The ‘Dawgs will be fighting down the stretch with Ohio State and Miami for Wilson so this visit will go a long way into potentially nailing down a future commitment.
DawgNation also published an extensive profile of California 4-star RB Roderick Robinson earlier this week. He hails from the same high school that produced NFL Hall of Fame running backs Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis. Davis transferred to Georgia from Long Beach State and starred for a couple of seasons in Athens.
Robinson was in Athens early on Saturday morning after catching a flight from San Diego. That was a quick trip after playing a game on Friday night for his Lincoln High team. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Robinson came into Friday night with 1,501 yards on 12.4 yards per rush attempt. That was just in seven games.
OFFICIAL VISITORS
- 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson (FL) - Nation’s No. 29 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star RB Roderick Robinson II (CA) - Nation’s No. 270 overall prospect for 2023
UNOFFICIAL VISITORS
There will be the expected attention on seeing all the commitments in town and also the two official visits, but there are three very important unofficial visitors for the 2023 class.
That’s 5-star Florida EDGE Sam M’Pemba of IMG Academy, 4-star Florida DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall and 4-star North Carolina CB Chris Peal.
The best possible projected close to Georgia’s class in 2023 has to include those three very big names. M’Pemba will be seeing Georgia play for the third time in the last month. Hall is an impact defensive line prospect out of Jacksonville that has long had Georgia among his top schools.
Peal was an official visitor back in June that has wanted to take a little more time with his decision and check out Michigan and North Carolina State, among his other options. Peal has legit high-4.3 and low-4.4 speed in the 40 and could be an impact player at multiple positions in the Georgia secondary.
The list of unofficial visitors to follow here in the 2024 and 2025 classes include some very big names. Talented North Carolina QB Jadyn Davis stands out here. He’s teammates with Peal. Georgia has also attracted quite a lot of big-name prospects in the 2025 class for the Auburn game on Saturday.
Georgia football recruiting: 5-stars expected in town for Georgia-Auburn
- 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba (FL) - Nation’s No. 24 overall prospect for 2023
- 5-star LB Sammy Brown (GA) - No. 9 overall prospect for 2024
- 5-star QB Jadyn Davis (NC) - No. 20 overall prospect for 2024
- 5-star DL Elijah Griffin (GA) - No. 2 overall prospect for 2025
- 5-star WR Caleb Cunningham (MS) - No. 10 overall prospect for 2025
- 5-star LB Zayen Walker (GA) - No. 16 overall prospect for 2025
- 5-star DE/TE Elyiss Williams (GA) - No. 21 overall prospect for 2025
Other notable key visitors for Saturday’s game
- 4-star WR Zion Ragins (GA) - 2024 - Nation’s No. 44 overall prospect for 2024
- 4-star DL Hevin “Hevy Duty” Shuler (GA) - No. 48 overall prospect for 2024
- 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall (FL) - No. 121 overall prospect for 2023
- 4-star CB Chris Peal (NC) - No. 196 overall prospect for 2023
- 3-star ATH Sacovie White (GA) - No. 401 overall prospect for 2024
- 4-star DL Justus Terry (GA) - No. 36. overall prospect for 2025
