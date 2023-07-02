Georgia football recruiting: How do the parents of the nation’s top-rated class feel about what’s going on in Athens right now?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting ? That’s the Intel. This rep covers what level of impact the off-season headlines had on the next wave of prospects that are strongly considering signing to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Those headlines have found their way to the phones and emails and social media messages of the 2024 recruiting class in Athens.

Georgia added another All-American prospect from Texas to the commitment list on Friday . There have been 10 of those since April and there will be plenty more in July.

DawgNation can confirm multiple instances of either the player, the parents, or their coaches and trainers being sent news items detailing issues currently being investigated regarding the Georgia football team.

He committed to play for Georgia on January 7 at the All-American Bowl. That was before the tragic events that claimed the life of Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and a key player in offensive guard Devin Willock.

We will start with the father of All-American California safety Peyton Woodyard. Woodyard is ranked among the nation’s top five safety prospects in 2024 by all the major recruiting services.

Having spoken to the families of several future members of the team, the views expressed by these three representative parents cover the spectrum of opinions held by the families of the current recruiting class.

DawgNation reached out to the fathers of two players committed to Georgia. This report will also cover the feelings of the mother of another All-American prospect set to play for Kirby Smart.

With the recent events and reporting, what do the parents of the players on the way to play for Georgia think about all of this?

Woodyard made that non-binding verbal commitment before future NFL Top 10 pick Jalen Carter had to face charges related to his role in the events of that night.

Gerald Woodyard, Peyton’s father, is a police officer. He joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1994. According to his online bio, he has had at least eight recognized promotions.

He is now a Deputy Chief within the LAPD. His current post is as the Commanding Officer of Operations for the South Bureau.

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Gerald Woodyard: A father’s view of the Georgia football program

Woodyard was raised in Alabama. He went to Long Beach State University in California on a football scholarship. He even played with soon-to-be Georgia RB and future NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis while both were at Long Beach State.

He understands the big business and lure of SEC football. Yet he is also a parent who has made his career in law enforcement.

Woodyard carries a unique perspective. He has shared his view of the Georgia program over the last few months with DawgNation.

Peyton had told him exactly why he chose Georgia. Autonomy is a big word for the 4-star prospect. Peyton Woodyard is very strong in his Christian faith and his parents left his college decision solely up to him.

“He vacillated over it for a long time,” Woodyard said of his son’s decision. “All the way up to the last week. It got down to the point where it was like ‘Hey man take away it all. Let’s not even talk about NIL. Let’s not talk about where your Dad and your Mom would like you to go’ but just ‘Where do you want to go?’ and he was like ‘Dad it is Georgia and it has always been Georgia’ so that was his decision and we obviously supported him 100 percent in that.”

“So obviously we loved the program but for him, it was like ‘Dad it has always been Georgia for me’ in that discussion.”

Gerald and his wife Nora are both former college athletes. The Woodyards felt comfortable sending Peyton across the country because they have cousins and family in the South and even the Atlanta area. There was also a strong connection to the UGA coaching staff, most notably defensive back coaches Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and Smart.

Peyton Woodyard felt the people at UGA were central to his decision. They connected with Woodyard and also would put him on a proven path to realizing his goal of playing in the NFL like his cousin Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens.

That commitment was back in January. A lot has happened since then.

Does Gerald Woodyard still think Georgia is a great place for his son?

“I had a family friend ask me that same question,” Woodyard said back in March. “The reality is that I have a unique perspective on that. I think when you are dealing with 18, 19 and 22-year-old kids there is an opportunity for them to make mistakes.”

“I’m not even talking about Georgia in particular. But when you send your kids to a university that has a strong foundation such as Georgia, that matters a great deal. But more importantly, your kid has a strong foundation in who he is and then you’ve prayed that he makes the right decisions.”

“There are going to be some times that he is going to make decisions and I can’t be there. Momma can’t be there. But the reality is that I think he’s set to make some sound decisions when he gets to Georgia.”

“He’s a young man. I think the problem at times is we often don’t give young men the grace to make mistakes. Especially in law enforcement. We can criminalize a lot of different things. But in all reality there, these are young men that are going to make mistakes. It could be a young lady that makes the mistakes, but we also want to give them the same grace to at least recover from those mistakes.”

Those were his feelings in March. He was asked recently if his thoughts on the subject had changed at all.

“My feelings remain the same in terms of some young men and women will certainly make poor decisions in college or life in general,” he told DawgNation. “I also believe that depending on the situation, those same young men and women should be given an opportunity for a second chance. For example, if the crime committed by the young adult is not a violent crime then they are given an alternative to incarceration, which is in line with the current social norms in society.”

How does he specifically feel about the current culture in place at UGA?

“I am confident in the culture at Georgia and it is my opinion that they have engaged in conversations with the student-athletes to make good decisions,” Woodyard said. “Ultimately, each young adult has the opportunity to make good or bad decisions and based on those decisions it will either open or close future opportunities for them. Those are the conversations that I have with my family and I am hopeful that other families are having those conversations with their young men and women.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

Krissa Reddell: A mother’s view of the Georgia football program

Krissa Reddell is a single mother. She works in the behavioral health and mental health field.

The way she describes the way she has raised her son Jaden Reddell shows she is a very involved parent. Reddell knows that she “worries about everything” these days and cites many examples of that.

She also grew up following the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She remembers those powerhouse Nebraska teams. Those Cornhuskers were the college football dynasty of the 1990s. Those teams were able to win national championships in 1994, 1995 and 1997.

Alabama, Georgia and USC have been the only other schools to repeat as national champions since 1980.

She’s constantly handing out waves of advice to her children on subjects for young people to be aware of. Not just a 6-foot-4, 235-pound rising senior that has been rated as the nation’s No. 1 TE prospect by some evaluators.

Reddell is the fourth-highest-rated recruit in the Georgia class. He’s from Missouri. He’s one of 15 out-of-state prospects that are currently committed to the ‘Dawgs for next season.

Have the recent headlines affected her view of the Georgia football program?

“I have seen wonderful things from Georgia,” she said. “They seem to be very attentive and aware and try to help the kids better themselves. What goes through my mind is I would like to see what the statistics are at other schools. Because I remember when Nebraksa was big. Everybody knew every single thing that the players did wrong and I feel like when you have kids that are 18, 19, and 20 or 16 years old, they are still kids.”

“Coach Smart and any of the coaches can not be with these kids 24/7. Highlighting in the news is sad in the sense that these young men and players and coaches are having their names associated with negative stuff and we don’t know the true stories. I don’t know if the story is accurate or inaccurate but I don’t have access to be able to go research every story that comes out. I have to trust what I have seen and heard first-hand when it comes to the coaches and the staff at Georgia.”

She said that Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is a “true family man” and he has earned her respect.

“I truly believe that they want what is best for these young men and are trying to set good examples and they would like a culture of perfect gentlemen,” Reddell said. “But that’s not reality. Life does not work that way.”

Does what she’s reading negatively affect her view of Georgia? Or does she lean on what she’s seen first-hand?

“I think that it is neither,” she said. “I think they are taken out of context. When I think of Georgia culture, I remember that I asked the question one time. How do they handle some of these situations? Whether the situations are because of a tragedy or because of news, they have people that are available to help the athletes work through it in their own way.”

“People to discuss it with and resources for the athletes to use. But I can see where they make it hey this is what we want for you, this is what we are here to do for you and these are these choices you should be making. But just like as a parent just because your child does something wrong doesn’t mean that you have to discard them. Sometimes the best thing you can do for those young men is to take and teach them about what went wrong and how to make better choices.”

“I can’t speak for what happened with some of these situations because I don’t know what happened. One thing my Mom and Dad always said is ‘You don’t know if you weren’t there’ and we all get one side of the story. We get the public side, but we don’t have access to go talk to this person and say ‘Hey what really was happening?’ or ‘Hey do you know if Coach Smart was meeting with these young men and saying No, you can’t be driving or speeding’ but if the young men are buying their own cars he can’t take them away. They are grown men.”

Does she still feel comfortable sending Jaden to play at Georgia?

“I feel completely comfortable sending Jaden there because he is his own individual self,” she said. “He will make good choices or bad choices based on him. It doesn’t matter what school he goes to. It is going to happen at Alabama and Tennessee and that is just college life. It is not even college football life. It is just college life.”

“I have to trust that I have given my children the tools. The coaches that I have built relationships with have shown me their value through their actions. Not just their words.”

Did she feel the coaches at Georgia had a proper dialogue to let her know about what they’re doing to deter certain behaviors?

“When I’ve spoken with (tight ends coach) Hartley and it has come up I’ve been open and honest and I’ve said ‘Hey this person sent me this or I received this or I saw this’ I told him ‘I want to you know that I know that I read it and I recognize there’s not anything you can do’ and he may try to explain the situation but I don’t really allow him to. I don’t know if that’s the right word. I try to prevent him from explaining the situation because I don’t believe it is a cultural thing.”

“Even if they were doing nothing to stop it, it is not their responsibility. I am glad that I know that Coach Hartley is going to hold Jaden accountable. I am not worried about that. I just am trying to say that at a certain point, we send our kids off to college. Whether they play football or not they are exposed to the same things. What do we as a nation or a fan base expect when you give young men all sorts of money and all sorts of fame and they are 18, 19 and 20 years old?”

Reddell is well aware of the name, image and likeness (NIL) movement that now allows college football players to be able to purchase high-end performance sports cars. She sees that as a factor here.

“Like I mentioned Nebraska earlier,” she said. “Those kids weren’t getting ‘paid’ and they were still making poor decisions. It is literally because they are young men. It has nothing to do with football.”

She shared a broad view of the topic, but her final point came down to another careful thought. She’s not expecting to send her son to a college football program that has 85 perfect gentlemen on scholarship.

Reddell does not feel that any college football program will have 70 perfect gentlemen and then maybe “15 bad apples” because she knows that is not reality.

“If you told me 70 kids were great kids and then 15 were struggling I wouldn’t necessarily be unhappy,” she said. “My question would be what is the program doing? The reality is that a lot of these young men are coming from broken homes. They haven’t had male role models. They have lived in some sketchy situations.”

“I was lucky to be raised in an upper-middle-class area and I didn’t recognize racism and stuff like that. But right now my big question what is this school doing to help these young men be better when they are not on the field? If you have 80 kids and there are five bad apples and you just let them do their own thing because you know what who cares? If that’s the case, I don’t want my child to go there. I rather my child go where there are 70 kids that are good and those other 15 they are teaching them how to be better humans. I care more about that.”

Daniel Puglisi, the father of QB commitment Ryan Puglisi, also shared his view of the program with DawgNation.

“We’ve never felt stronger about sending Rayn off to Georgia and his decision to go there,” Dan Puglisi said. “His decision to go there has really been based on the culture of the program and the personal way that they take care of their players. We’ve been all over the country to different schools and Georgia has by far shown my wife and I that they are going to take care of my son both on and off the field.”

“He’s going to be safe there. It is just the right place for him.”

He also stated that he believes that sometimes these things will happen to young men while they are in college.

“I think that Georgia, at least from my feeling and my wife’s feeling, has procedures and methods in place to make sure that kids are safe and are taken care of both on and off the field. That spreads across the entire coaching staff.”

Puglisi said he “100 percent” feels Georgia cares about developing his son into a quality young man and not just as a great football player that will help the program win more big games.

“That feeling of trust and security we have in sending Ryan off to Georgia gets stronger every time we go down there for a visit,” Dan Puglisi said. “Nothing has swayed Ryan’s decision to go to Georgia. In fact, every time we go down there it gets better and better as far as my wife and I understanding that Ryan is going to be taken care of both on and off the field.”

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)