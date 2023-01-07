BREAKING: The nation’s No. 2 junior safety Peyton Woodyard has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep shares the decision made today by 4-star junior safety Peyton Woodyard. He’s the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 29 overall recruit for the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for the On3 Consensus. ========================================== SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- The ‘Dawgs have already scored one massive victory over the next few days in California. Peyton Woodyard told the world he was a Georgia Bulldog moments ago.

The nation’s No. 2 safety in the 2024 cycle shared that news with the Georgia staff a few days ago. He just shared the good word in real-time with a national NBC audience at the 2023 All-American Bowl down in Texas. Why did he want to be a ‘Dawg?

“Just the whole vibe I got there,” he said. “It really feels like home. Not just having a great football program and they have great academics. It is just the whole vibe from the first time I got there and it feels like home. I can go to work there and to just go to work every day.” The Bulldogs established very strong relationships in this process from Kirby Smart to co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Those are two former safeties at Georgia and keen defensive minds. We also must trumpet the work that first-year defensive backs coach Fran Brown put in here.

“Just with Georgia it is just the relationships that I have got there,” Woodyard said. “What they do with their DBs. Coach Kirby. He’s a safety guy. Muschamp. He’s a safety guy. Coach Fran. He’s one of the best DB coaches out there. I like how they work their DBs out with each other. The safeties and the corners. They’re always working with each other and Georgia. They feel like that’s how they bring the best out of all of them.” The decision came down to a chart of the pros and cons for each school. “I’m just excited to get ready for my senior year, just be committed and just ball out,” he said. He said it just came down to “a feeling” with this decision. It just felt like Georgia was where his heart was at. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior was happy to tell the Georgia staff a few days ago. “I got to talk to them a couple of days ago,” Woodyard said. “I got to talk to the whole staff that day. It was really exciting.”