Kirk Herbstreit eager to see if Stetson Bennett gets to ‘write this final chapter the way he wants’

Even Kirk Herbstreit can’t help but marvel at what Stetson Bennett has been able to do. The ESPN commentator and self-proclaimed college football nut will call what will be Bennett’s final game as a college player on Monday night, when Bennett leads the Bulldogs into battle against TCU. Given the way Bennett’s career played out, it’s fitting his final game will take place in Los Angeles. “You could honestly write a movie script on his story. I’m excited to see if he gets an opportunity to write this final chapter the way he wants,” Herbstreit said in a Zoom call with reporters. “But it’s been a lot of fun to watch this guy against all odds proving everybody, including his own coaches and his own fans, wrong to the point of potentially winning back-to-back national titles.

"I'll never forget what he's done and how he had to prove people wrong along the way." Herbstreit called Bennett's most recent game, a thrilling 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Bennett wasn't perfect but the Georgia quarterback played nearly flawless football down the stretch of the game. He completed 10 of his 12 fourth-quarter pass attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were able to erase a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and earn a spot in Monday’s championship game. Bennett isn’t too focused on the end of his journey as a whole. He’d really like to play a more complete game against the Horned Frogs. “I think there were, you know, stretches where we didn’t play well,” Bennett said earlier this week. “But then there were also stretches where we played really, really well. And no matter – that all happened within the game. And it’s not like we get less credit because it happened in a certain situation or what.