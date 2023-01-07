Peyton Woodyard: Decision day is here for the nation’s No. 2 junior safety at The All-American Bowl

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior safety Peyton Woodyard. He’s the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 29 overall recruit for the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for the On3 Consensus. ========================================== SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- The ‘Dawgs are out in California. Ready to play for it all and yet there’s a big recruiting decision up ahead today.

That decision will be made at The Alamodome in Texas. Regarding a prized safety from California. It is an elite prospect whom the ‘Dawgs and six other schools have found themselves battling it out with Texas over the last few weeks. That has all transpired since St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard announced late last year he was going to make his college decision on the NBC broadcast of the 2023 All-American Bowl.

That broadcast will take place beginning at 1 PM EST today. Woodyard started the recruiting process early. That homework he put in and due diligence now affords him the chance to make a dream commitment at the All-American Bowl here in Texas. The chief criteria he was looking at here was to find a great school with a system built to showcase the safety spot.

“I know where I am going and I’m very very happy with my decision,” he said on Friday night in Texas. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior doesn’t know how many hats he will have on the table. He might have eight. The clever Woodyard had recently described the way he felt about the ‘Dawgs with a pop culture gem. He said that the defending national champions would be in the “Endgame” of his recruitment. That will make it hard not to think about Dr. Strange holding up one finger this afternoon during the All-American Bowl broadcast and his on-field decision ceremony. That was a nod to the widely successful and popular line of Marvel “Avengers” movies. Woodyard felt that way after his latest unofficial visit to UGA after the Tennessee game earlier this season.