Peyton Woodyard-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting
4-star safety Peyton Woodyard is the nation's No. 29 prospect at his position for 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

Peyton Woodyard: Decision day is here for the nation’s No. 2 junior safety at The All-American Bowl

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior safety Peyton Woodyard. He’s the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 29 overall recruit for the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the nation’s No. 2 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for the On3 Consensus.

==========================================

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- The ‘Dawgs are out in California. Ready to play for it all and yet there’s a big recruiting decision up ahead today.

That decision will be made at The Alamodome in Texas. Regarding a prized safety from California.

It is an elite prospect whom the ‘Dawgs and six other schools have found themselves battling it out with Texas over the last few weeks.

That has all transpired since St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard announced late last year he was going to make his college decision on the NBC broadcast of the 2023 All-American Bowl.

That broadcast will take place beginning at 1 PM EST today.

Woodyard started the recruiting process early. That homework he put in and due diligence now affords him the chance to make a dream commitment at the All-American Bowl here in Texas.

The chief criteria he was looking at here was to find a great school with a system built to showcase the safety spot.

“I know where I am going and I’m very very happy with my decision,” he said on Friday night in Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior doesn’t know how many hats he will have on the table. He might have eight.

The clever Woodyard had recently described the way he felt about the ‘Dawgs with a pop culture gem. He said that the defending national champions would be in the “Endgame” of his recruitment.

That will make it hard not to think about Dr. Strange holding up one finger this afternoon during the All-American Bowl broadcast and his on-field decision ceremony.

That was a nod to the widely successful and popular line of Marvel “Avengers” movies.

Woodyard felt that way after his latest unofficial visit to UGA after the Tennessee game earlier this season.

The Longhorns, a school that did not make his last final seven schools, is now squarely in the mix. There are reports online that say that the decision might even come down to Georgia and Texas today.

“I like Texas a lot,” Woodyard said. “[Texas assistant coach Blake Gideon] is not just one of the best coaches I have met through this process but one of the best people I have met through this recruiting process. Texas is really something special and now they are in there and they have made a strong push.”

He has visited Austin two times during his recruiting process. Woodyard also did say that his decision did come down to two schools.

Woodyard is an impressive nationally-regarded safety. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 2 safety for the 2024 cycle on both the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Consensus.

He’ll be a four-year starter for a St. John Bosco program that won the mythical national high school championship this past fall. Rivals.com also ranks Woodyard as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 17 overall recruit for the 2024 class.

This early decision now gives him the flexibility to follow another path he has in mind for his football career. He wants to be a class leader for his next team.

“When I commit somewhere I am going after everybody,” he said. “I am going to try and get all the best dudes to come over to play with me.”

Woodyard will be an early enrollee in January at his next school.

The 4-star recruit had 54 tackles, eight pass defenses and one interception this past season.

Check out the junior film for what one lucky school will be getting when the Woodyard decision drops later this afternoon.

St. Bosco (Calif.) safety Peyton Woodyard is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024. (Instagram)
Instagram, Dawgnation
St. Bosco (Calif.) safety Peyton Woodyard is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024. (Instagram)
Instagram, Dawgnation
St. Bosco (Calif.) safety Peyton Woodyard is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024. (Instagram)
Instagram, Dawgnation
5-star junior safety Peyton Woodyard just took another big visit to check out UGA. (Instagram)
Instagram, Dawgnation

