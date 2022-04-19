Georgia baseball aims to move on from forgettable Saturday loss with win over Clemson

Forgetting and bouncing back from humiliating losses is never easy, but Georgia baseball has been in this position before. The No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (26-10, 9-6 SEC) have been on the losing end of several beatdowns this season. Their most recent loss, a 23-9 decision against Texas A&M on Saturday, was their third SEC game lost by more than 10 runs this season.

No SEC team has allowed 20 runs in a conference game except Georgia, which has done it twice. UGA will look to leave Saturday night’s implosion behind it with a win against Clemson (22-13, 4-10 ACC) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Foley Field. “It’s really easy to say, and it’s really hard to do, but we’ve done it,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “You look at Kentucky and the way that Kentucky ended and we came right back and finished strong. Look at Mississippi State, the way that Sunday ended and we came right back.” It will be the second of two games scheduled between Georgia and Clemson this season. The Tigers won the first game 4-3 at home on April 5. UGA, who lost to Mississippi State 20-3 and lost to Kentucky 18-5 in its first two SEC Sunday games, recovered for statement wins in its next outing both times. The Bulldogs beat Georgia State and won a season series against No. 25-ranked Georgia Southern in the ensuing Tuesday games.

Georgia’s resiliency, both in the face on injury and three of the worst losses in the conference, has allowed it to recover quickly from its darkest days of the season. Four starting pitchers have missed time due to injury and star shortstop Cole Tate will miss significant time with a leg fracture. Yet UGA still stands, holding the No. 4 RPI ranking in the country and the No. 3 spot in the SEC. “If you would’ve told me that with all of the guys that we’ve got down, I’m taking it in a heartbeat,” Stricklin said of his team’s current state. “We’re 9-6, we’re getting ready to go through a tough stretch, but we’re halfway home in this league and I believe we’re third right now in the conference and we’ve got [No. 1 starting pitcher] Jonathan Cannon coming back.” Garrett Brown will start on the mound Tuesday night for Georgia. The redshirt sophomore will also look to recover from a rocky outing on Thursday, when he gave up four hits and three walks for three earned runs in 0.2 innings. The Bulldog offense, which had just six hits and two walks for three runs against Clemson in Game One, will also search for improvement. “You hear them say it all the time,” Corey Collins said. “All you can do is move on, so it doesn’t matter, we’ve just got to move on, we’ve got to get ready for this week and keep going.

“We have a lot of great baseball players on this team, a lot of mature guys. As long as the guys just turn the page and get over it, we’ll be all good.”

