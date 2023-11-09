ATHENS — Georgia basketball got the jump on the 2024 class with consensus 5-star prospect Asa Newell signing on Wednesday.

Newell is a 6-foot-10, 215-pounder who plays at national powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida.

Only Anthony “Antman” Edwards (No. 4 in 2019) was a higher-ranked Georgia basketball prospect according to ESPN.com, which has Newell ranked No. 11 overall.

Newell, who played on USA National Teams that past two summers, was ranked No. 8 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, while On3 rates him as the No. 2 power forward in this year’s senior class.

Newell’s older brother, Jaden, is currently a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs.

Coach Mike White has signed five Top 100 players over the past two seasons, with Newell the highest rated.

The others:

• Blue Cain, No. 53 by On3

• Silas Demary Jr., No. 56 by Rivals.com

• Dylan James, No. 78 by 247Sports

• Mari Jordan, No. 87 by ESPN.com