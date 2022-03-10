Georgia releases official statement regarding Tom Crean, search for next basketball coach

Georgia basketball is officially looking for a new men’s basketball coach after the school announced it is parting ways with Tom Crean on Thursday. Crean had been the coach for Georgia for the past four seasons, compiling a 47-75 record. This past season saw Georgia go 6-26, with a 1-17 record in SEC play. The season came to an end on Wednesday with an 86-51 loss to Vanderbilt. Related: Georgia basketball fires Tom Crean

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks put out a statement commenting on the news while providing insight into what the next steps for the program are. “I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” Brooks said. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.” The official release from Georgia added that the Bulldogs would begin a national search that will begin immediately.