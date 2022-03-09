ESPN’s Todd McShay has Georgia-record 4 Bulldogs in first round of 2022 NFL Mock Draft

After a massively successful 2022 NFL Combine, Georgia football is set up to come away with a massive draft haul for the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay published his latest NFL mock draft and Georgia is the most represented team in the first round. McShay has four Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round, which would be a program record. Defensive end Travon Walker is slated to land with the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick. He’d reunite with a number of former Bulldogs, including Andrew Thomas, Azeez Ojulari and Tae Crowder.

“Few players I’ve ever evaluated can generate the power he does from the ground up, and that was on display with a 35½-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump,” McShay wrote. “Teamed up with Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, Walker will only continue to develop while giving the Giants a dynamic edge rusher to spark the defense.” Related: Complete 2022 NFL Combine results from 14 Georgia football attendees On the strength of his dominant combine performance, Walker seems to have jumped Kayvon Thibodeaux as the No. 2 edge rusher in the draft. If Walker is taken this high, it would be the earliest a Georgia defender has been picked since Kirby Smart took over, as Roquan Smith was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft.