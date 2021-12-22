College Football Playoff announces updated COVID-19 policies, forfeit rules for 2021 postseason

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant has led to changes to the College Football Playoff and its policies moving forward. One such change is that in the event that none of the College Football Playoff semifinals are able to be played, a national champion will not be crowned. “We certainly wish we were not in this position,” Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock said in a statement, “but the only responsible thing is to take whatever actions we can reasonably take to better protect those who play and coach the game.”

The College Football Playoff Management Committee also announced the protocols for what were to happen if one team or multiple teams were unable to play. Georgia takes on Michigan in one semifinal, while Alabama faces Cincinnati in the other. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if one team is unavailable to play – The unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game.

Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal – The semifinal game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion.

Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if three teams are unavailable to play – The semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion. The College Football Playoff committee also announced that the latest the national championship game could be played is on Jan. 14. As it stands, the national championship game is currently scheduled to be played in Indianapolis on Jan. 10. “If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion,” the statement said. “If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.