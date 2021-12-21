Georgia football defense wants to ‘make a statement’ against Michigan

After the worst performance of the season, Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith struggled to sleep. Smith did his best to try and identify what went wrong against the potent Alabama offense, which rolled up 536 yards of offense in a 41-24 win in the SEC championship game. So instead of sleeping off the shellacking, Smith jumped into film study as the junior pass rusher tried to figure out what could be fixed before Georgia’s game against Michigan in the College Football Playoff. “I mean third down, everyone knows that third down is ‘Money Down’ in the SEC kind of like the NFL and we did not do really well on third down,” Smith said. “We did not rush the passer well and that is on me. It is just a lot of things that we could have done better.”

The defensive effort left some questioning what was the sport’s most dominant defense for the regular season. The Bulldogs finished with zero sacks against Alabama, giving Bryce Young plenty of time to pick apart a thin Georgia secondary. Georgia still leads the country in points allowed per game and yards per play allowed, but there doesn’t seem to be the same aura of invincibility around this unit. That’s why the Georgia defense so eagerly wants to take on a Michigan team whose offense could not be more different from what Georgia saw against Alabama. “Just after that SEC championship game we had a lot that we wanted to work on,” defensive end Travon Walker said. “Just having that chip on our shoulder, our defense has to step up in this game and make a statement.”

Related: What is and isn’t fixable for Georgia football as it enters College Football Playoff While Alabama relied heavily on the excellence of Young, Michigan wants to run the football. Then it wants to run it some more. And then a little more after that. The Wolverines feature running backs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, who combined for 2,227 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. There’s also freshman running back Donovan Edwards, who has emerged as a real weapon for the Wolverines over the course of the season.