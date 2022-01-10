(3) Georgia
Tues, 1/11 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
(1) Alabama
1/9/22 - Indianapolis - Except for the center logo, the field appears to be ready at the scene of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com

Cover 4 on Georgia football: DawgNation predicts the national championship game with Alabama

@jeffsentell
Posted

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

We feel it offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs this week. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece every day leading up to the national title game on DawgNation.com.

That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly we heard Georgia fans starting hunkering down on those St. Elmo’s reservations for this weekend shortly after the Clemson win back in September.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Predictions for the national championship game with Alabama

Brandon Adams: Georgia wins 30-27

Why: “Alabama’s offense is too good to be completely shut down, but UGA’s defense is too good to play as badly as it did last time. The Bulldogs have quietly been making plays on offense all year, and they’ll make enough to bring home the trophy Monday night.”

Brock Bowers breaks free for a score against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Mike Griffith: 27-24, Georgia

Why: “The play at quarterback for Georgia will be better, with Stetson Bennett more willing to run and less willing to force passes this time around. UGA should win the turnover differential, and that tilts the game in its favor.”

Stetson Bennett looks downfield against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on December 4, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Connor Riley: Alabama wins 28-23

Why: “Until I see it with my own eyes, I can’t pick Georgia to beat Alabama. There’s a number of reasons that could happen on Monday, largely due to the strength of the defense and a cleaner game from Stetson Bennett. But Alabama also has the two best players in Bryce Young and Will Anderson and it has the better coach in Nick Saban.”

120421 Atlanta: Alabama head coach Nick Saban (from left, quarterback Bryce Young, Will Anderson snd Phildarian Mathis celebrate as they are presented the SEC Championship trophy after beating Georgia on Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com, AJC Freelancer

Jeff Sentell: Georgia wins the game on a defensive stop in overtime.

Why: “The score is immaterial. This will not be a beach trip to knockout Michigan in a half. It will be gut-wrenching anguish. Back and forth. Classic Munson stuff. The Saban dragon will not be easily slain but methinks what happens does not abide in cliches. Beat a great team twice? How ‘bout it is awfully hard for this great defense to play poorly twice? That seems the more logical piece of analysis. ‘Bama wins largely with its freshmen and sophomore. Georgia’s bedrock is its juniors, seniors and super seniors. Give me the side that has more 21 and 22-year-olds on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight.

120421 Atlanta: Georgia defensive backs Kelee Ringo (left) and Lewis Cine (right) sandwich Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley who is able to hold on for the reception in the SEC Championship game on Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

COVER 4 on DAWGNATION

(check on the recent reads and views on DawgNation.com)