Cover 4 on Georgia football: DawgNation predicts the national championship game with Alabama

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We feel it offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs this week. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece every day leading up to the national title game on DawgNation.com. That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly we heard Georgia fans starting hunkering down on those St. Elmo’s reservations for this weekend shortly after the Clemson win back in September.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Predictions for the national championship game with Alabama Brandon Adams: Georgia wins 30-27 Why: “Alabama’s offense is too good to be completely shut down, but UGA’s defense is too good to play as badly as it did last time. The Bulldogs have quietly been making plays on offense all year, and they’ll make enough to bring home the trophy Monday night.”

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: 27-24, Georgia Why: “The play at quarterback for Georgia will be better, with Stetson Bennett more willing to run and less willing to force passes this time around. UGA should win the turnover differential, and that tilts the game in its favor.”