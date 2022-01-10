Cover 4 on Georgia football: DawgNation predicts the national championship game with Alabama
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
We feel it offers a good venue for a few opinions regarding the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs this week. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece every day leading up to the national title game on DawgNation.com.
That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly we heard Georgia fans starting hunkering down on those St. Elmo’s reservations for this weekend shortly after the Clemson win back in September.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Predictions for the national championship game with Alabama
Brandon Adams: Georgia wins 30-27
Why: “Alabama’s offense is too good to be completely shut down, but UGA’s defense is too good to play as badly as it did last time. The Bulldogs have quietly been making plays on offense all year, and they’ll make enough to bring home the trophy Monday night.”
Mike Griffith: 27-24, Georgia
Why: “The play at quarterback for Georgia will be better, with Stetson Bennett more willing to run and less willing to force passes this time around. UGA should win the turnover differential, and that tilts the game in its favor.”
Connor Riley: Alabama wins 28-23
Why: “Until I see it with my own eyes, I can’t pick Georgia to beat Alabama. There’s a number of reasons that could happen on Monday, largely due to the strength of the defense and a cleaner game from Stetson Bennett. But Alabama also has the two best players in Bryce Young and Will Anderson and it has the better coach in Nick Saban.”
Jeff Sentell: Georgia wins the game on a defensive stop in overtime.
Why: “The score is immaterial. This will not be a beach trip to knockout Michigan in a half. It will be gut-wrenching anguish. Back and forth. Classic Munson stuff. The Saban dragon will not be easily slain but methinks what happens does not abide in cliches. Beat a great team twice? How ‘bout it is awfully hard for this great defense to play poorly twice? That seems the more logical piece of analysis. ‘Bama wins largely with its freshmen and sophomore. Georgia’s bedrock is its juniors, seniors and super seniors. Give me the side that has more 21 and 22-year-olds on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight.
COVER 4 on DAWGNATION
COVER 4 on DAWGNATION
