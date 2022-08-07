Georgia football not focused on Oregon to start fall camp: ‘We got so much to worry about here’

Georgia’s next game is one of the bigger Week 1 games to start the 2022 season, as the Bulldogs open with the Oregon Ducks. In addition to being a matchup of top-15 teams, there’s the added subplot of Georgia facing off against its former defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning. But that game is still nearly four weeks away. We’re not quite in the week-in, week-out grind of the regular season. Instead, the Bulldogs are much more preoccupied with a different type of grind. Fall camp. “It’s in the back of my mind,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said of facing Oregon. “We got so much to worry about here so you have to push it to the side and worry about us first.”

Logue wants to see Georgia do the same thing once again this year. He knows how difficult that Clemson game was for Georgia last season and how it came after a grueling set of fall practices. While Georgia has a number of key players to replace from last season’s team, veterans like Logue and others know what it takes to get to the end of the season. It’s a long process, built in the August Georgia heat. “You have to go earn it again. It’s not going to be given to us,” Logue said. “You have to go make that run to go to Arizona or Atlanta to get to California. We got to do it one week at a time. It starts right now with fall camp. After this it goes straight to Sept. 3. So just take it week by week.”