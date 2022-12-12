Stetson Bennett stresses importance of getting AD Mitchell going for Georgia football

NEW YORK — For as great as the Georgia offense has been this season, Stetson Bennett knows it can get better. There’s a big reason why that’s the case. The Bulldogs, and Bennett in particular, know that wide receiver AD Mitchell can help further unlock the Georgia offense. Mitchell returned to action against LSU, playing 15 snaps in the 50-30 win. But he did not record a catch, with his biggest impact coming on a two-point conversion pass to Darnell Washington.

An ankle injury has slowed Mitchell for most of the season. Given Mitchell had touchdown catches in both College Football Playoff games last season, Bennett knows what the wide receiver can bring to this offense. And the Georgia quarterback made it clear that as practice gets underway for the Bulldogs, he’s made it a goal to get the most out of the talented wide receiver. “Me and 5 got to get back. We have to get back to being us,” Bennett said. “That starts whenever I get back on Monday. we’re worried about practice now, not playoff. We’ll get to that later.”

Mitchell had a strong opener as he caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over Oregon. But Mitchell suffered an ankle injury the following week against Samford. From there, he played on four snaps for the rest of the regular season.