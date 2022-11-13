Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 12 Coaches Poll as Bulldogs add SEC championship game to their schedule

The 45-19 win over Mississippi State was also good enough for Georgia to maintain its top spot in the Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia had 61 of 63 first-place votes, with Ohio State and Michigan each getting one.

Georgia will get at least one more marquee game this season, as Saturday’s win over Mississippi State clinched the SEC East for Georgia.

There was little shakeup in the polls this week, as the top five teams from last week’s rankings all came away with wins. Ohio State sits at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4 and Tennessee at No. 5.

The biggest upset actually involved a team Georgia beat earlier this season, as Oregon lost at home to Washington. The loss all but ends any hope Oregon had of making the College Football Playoff.

Georgia now knows who it will play in the SEC championship game as well, with LSU clinching the SEC West on Saturday. The Tigers came away with a 13-10 win over Arkansas, winning the SEC West in its first year under Brian Kelly.

But if you think Georgia is going to go ahead and start looking ahead to the SEC championship game against LSU, you don’t know Kirby Smart all that well.

“We’ve gotta focus on Kentucky. Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU),” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have two games to play, right? That’s the furtherest thing from my thought process. All I can think about is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they were done at 12. They played at 12 today. They played at home at 12.”

