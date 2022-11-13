Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 12 Coaches Poll as Bulldogs add SEC championship game to their schedule

Georgia football-coaches poll-top 25-week 12-rankings
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores on a 2-yard touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia will get at least one more marquee game this season, as Saturday’s win over Mississippi State clinched the SEC East for Georgia.

The 45-19 win over Mississippi State was also good enough for Georgia to maintain its top spot in the Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia had 61 of 63 first-place votes, with Ohio State and Michigan each getting one.

There was little shakeup in the polls this week, as the top five teams from last week’s rankings all came away with wins. Ohio State sits at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, TCU at No. 4 and Tennessee at No. 5.

The biggest upset actually involved a team Georgia beat earlier this season, as Oregon lost at home to Washington. The loss all but ends any hope Oregon had of making the College Football Playoff.

Georgia now knows who it will play in the SEC championship game as well, with LSU clinching the SEC West on Saturday. The Tigers came away with a 13-10 win over Arkansas, winning the SEC West in its first year under Brian Kelly.

But if you think Georgia is going to go ahead and start looking ahead to the SEC championship game against LSU, you don’t know Kirby Smart all that well.

“We’ve gotta focus on Kentucky. Why would anybody think that we’re going to talk or even think about them (LSU),” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We have two games to play, right? That’s the furtherest thing from my thought process. All I can think about is how fast I can get on that plane to get rest so I can ready for Kentucky tomorrow because they were done at 12. They played at 12 today. They played at home at 12.”

Related: Georgia football wins SEC East, clinches berth in SEC championship game

Georgia has two more games before playing in Atlanta on Dec. 3. The Bulldogs travel to take on a Kentucky team that lost at home to Vanderbilt on Saturday. To end the regular season, the Bulldogs host Georgia Tech in Athens.

You can find the full Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 12 below. Georgia was ranked No. 1 by the Playoff Committee this past week, with the new set of rankings set to drop on Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. North Carolina
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. UCLA
  17. Kansas State
  18. UCF
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Florida State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Tulane
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. NC State

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextImagine how good these Dawgs will be if they cut out the mistakes
Leave a Comment