During his final season at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh put in a “beat Georgia” period during team practice.

Now, he seems poised to add two Bulldogs to his new team. ESPN’s Jordan Reid put out a two-round NFL mock draft following the NFL combine.

The first Bulldog off the board is Brock Bowers, who Reid has the Chargers taking with the No. 9 pick in the draft. Los Angeles acquires the pick after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

“Bowers would give Justin Herbert a top-tier receiving option,” Reid said. “He’s a mismatch all over the field with great run-after-catch ability, and he could be a real focal point of the L.A. offense going forward.”

Bowers did not work out at the NFL combine. Still, Bowers is seen as one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL draft. He led Georgia in receiving in each of the previous three seasons and was a two-time Mackey Award winner.

With Los Angeles’ second-round pick, Reid has Harbaugh’s team adding Kamari Lassiter with the No. 37 overall pick.

Lassiter did not run a 40-yard dash but he did post the top 3-cone time at the combine with a 6.62.

“Lassiter displays good coverage skills, physicality and some of the best tackling among this class’ cornerbacks,” Reid said.

Reid did have six cornerbacks in the first round in his mock draft, so a team could certainly take Lassiter earlier than the second round.

Sandwiched in between Bowers and Lassiter is Amarius Mims, who Reid has landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 overall pick.

If this prediction holds true, it would be the second straight year the Steelers have taken a Georgia offensive tackle in the first round. Pittsburgh took Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mims picked up a hamstring injury during the NFL combine but still wowed with his measurements in Indianapolis.

The final Bulldog in Reid’s two-round mock draft was wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The Georgia wide receiver is pegged to come off the board with the No. 38 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans.

McConkey perhaps had the most impressive NFL combine of any Bulldog, running a 4.39 40-yard dash. McConkey aced the gauntlet drill as well, showcasing his hands and route running.

If McConkey is taken with the No. 38 overall pick, he would be the highest-drafted wide receiver of the Kirby Smart era.

Georgia will hold its pro day on March 13, giving Bowers, Mims, Lassiter, McConkey and the other Bulldogs another chance to work out for NFL teams.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25.