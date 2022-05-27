What Kirby Smart, Todd Monken contracts say about the direction of Georgia football

Money talks. And the recent news around offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Kirby Smart’s looming contract extension says that things are going very well for the Georgia football program. Monken’s new deal will pay him $2 million annually, a $750,000 increase from his previous salary of $1.25 million. It is believed to make him the highest-paid assistant coach in the sport. The three assistants that made over $2 million last year were all hired as head coaches this past offseason. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is set to make $1.9 million, while LSU defensive coordinator Matt House slots in at $1.8 million. Related: Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken gets monster raise to $2 million

That Monken is so well compensated shouldn’t come as a surprise. Despite his tenure being marred by quarterback instability in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the offensive coordinator found a way to get the most out of his offense. After injuries sidelined JT Daniels this past season, Stetson Bennett went on to lead an offense that averaged 38.6 points per game. Georgia ranked ninth in the country in scoring offense a season ago and probably could’ve climbed higher were it not so comfortably ahead in many of its games. It’s one of the more unique offenses in the sport to boot, as the team’s leading receiver last season was freshman tight end Brock Bowers. It’s an offense that is truly tailored to the talent, rather than the offensive coordinator’s core principles or plays. Smart made a bold hire when he plucked Monken from the NFL ranks after the 2019 season. Things had not gone well for Georgia on the offensive side of the ball in 2019, but it had only been James Coley’s first season as the offensive coordinator. One could understand giving him a second year to show improvement. Monken had slogged through a miserable season with the Cleveland Browns after having spent the three previous seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The hiring of Monken is a big reason why Georgia won the National Championship last season, the school’s first since 1980. And that is why Smart is also set to receive a lengthy and large contract extension. Consider that prior to the start of the 2021 season, Dan Mullen was making more than Smart. Mullen is no longer the Florida head coach while the Bulldogs validated the hiring of Smart. Georgia was winning 10 games a year when it moved on from Mark Richt after the 2015 season. Smart was brought to Georgia to win championships and now he’s gotten his first one. Georgia is now very much committed to proving it will do everything it can to get its next one.