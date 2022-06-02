Kirby Smart welcomes challenge of Georgia football-Oregon opener: ‘I want that every year’

It’s a busy week for Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Between SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla., and a massive recruiting weekend in Athens, he’s got a lot on his plate at the moment. But as the coach balances future conference schedules, NIL and official visits, he’s still got his eye on the main thing. That would be Georgia’s first game of the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks. “I’m concerned with the schedule I’ve got. I’m worried about Oregon,” Smart said on Tuesday. “That’s just the truth. Does it excite me that our conference is strengthening and growing? Yes, but I’m not thinking for one second about the 2025 schedule.”

The Bulldogs and Ducks will meet on Sept. 3 in Atlanta, with ABC airing the contest between what should be two top-15 programs. It’s the second-straight year that Georgia opens with a non-conference neutral site game. While Oregon may not have the cache that Clemson did last season, it’s still a sizable carrot to keep Georgia motivated through the long offseason. “I want that every year. I mean, I’d love to have an opener of that caliber,” Smart said. “That’s the goal, is that your offseason’s geared around your conference play, but who do you open with? What kind of excitement can you generate for the offseason, and Oregon gives us that opportunity.”

Georgia faces plenty of questions coming into the 2022 season. The Bulldogs must replace 15 NFL draft picks, a record for a single draft. Most of those came on the defensive side of the ball, as Georgia had five defenders taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Yet the cupboard isn’t bare, Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is expected to be one of the top defensive players in the country, while cornerback Kelee Ringo is similarly poised for national stardom. There are also some exciting young players expected to break through, such as linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and cornerback Kamari Lassiter. The new-look defense will see some familiar faces on the Oregon sideline. The group’s former defensive coordinator is now running the Oregon program, as Dan Lanning’s first game as the program’s head coach will come against Georgia.