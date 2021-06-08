Oscar Delp: The big OV takeaway is he believes the TE now really matters at UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is all about the official visit made by priority 2022 target Oscar Delp to Georgia ======================================================================

Oscar Delp still has his recruiting process cut out for him. It is a marathon. Not a sprint. He’s seen Alabama, Clemson and Georgia over the last seven days. His take on that arms race is fascinating. It will be explored in this piece. Yet the first read is documenting what the nation’s No. 2 TE prospect had to say about his Georgia official visit. Disclaimer time: He’s going to take all of his visits. Delp still plans to see games in the fall for the real contenders. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from West Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) is still honoring his mother, Mary, with a public commitment on her birthday on September 30. Delp is a polished interview. We say that a lot in this space, but it is true. He speaks his mind freely and with great clarity. He’s also as responsible and easy-to-work-with as any prospect could be. But he often gives a reporter too much good stuff. His recap was filled with more eye candy than a Lane Kiffin documentary. It requires a good eye on the ball to track what really matters. I mean, he did say the following this time: On finally putting on the Georgia gear: “It was the craziest feeling. I mean this time last year I was dreaming about playing college football and now some of the best teams in the country are recruiting me extremely hard to play. To finally put that jersey on and get a glimpse of what could be the future is just crazy.”

On where his mind was after leaving Georgia: “I’ve definitely got a lot of emotions running. We had a great great visit. I was blown away at the end. They’ve definitely won my parents over so far. I mean the coaches did such a great job setting that whole thing up. They have just amazing presentations for me and my family. Getting to spend time with all the players and coaches and everyone I just felt real welcomed and really enjoyed everything.”

He’s getting to be “buddies” now with elite RB prospect Branson Robinson.

“My parents right now are both feeling really good about Georgia,” he said.

Delp relayed that Kirby Smart told him he’s the best tight end in the country and he can really excel and make an impact as a freshman. “He said they don’t really have a player that’s like me and I can really differentiate myself in that tight end room and make a big impact.”

On Gunner Stockton: “He’s as good as it gets as a person and as a friend.”

All good stuff. Very good appetizers and second and third courses and desert content. Yet the main course was something else entirely: Somehow Georgia has done it. Blame it on Todd Monken. Maybe Kirby Smart. Or De’Nylon Morrissette. Or most likely that low-key ace recruiter-slash-family man Todd Hartley. His father Chris Delp is somehow now a part of it. Whatever it is, the nation’s No. 80 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) believes that tight ends can be exclamation points in the Georgia “Air Raid” variant offense. “They are throwing the ball to the tight end now,” Delp said. “It is showing. [Todd] Monken is doing that also. It just really opened my eyes. It was awesome.” Georgia’s tight ends are no longer sleek road graders. Hartley’s room is no longer “eye candy” in the Bulldog offense.

His father, Chris, has always been open about his recruiting. To be honest, his father has told him he didn’t know if Georgia was right for him. “That was because of their tight end usage and all that,” Oscar Delp said. “Then after this trip, he kind of looked at me and said ‘Look, man. That trip really answered every question’ and ‘this place could be a real good fit for you’ and just stuff like that.” Let’s say Georgia eventually becomes the school for Delp. What would be the moment he could point to from that visit where the Bulldogs put a headlock around his decision? “So [Sunday] right before we left we got to have a meeting with all the coaches,” Delp said. “Coach Hartley had a whole presentation made. It was one of the best presentations I have ever had in my whole life. My parents were blown away by it all. So it was amazing.” “He broke down my film first. Just showing why they want me and everything that made me so special to them. Then he went through how their depth charts looked and how I can make an impact early. Just their offense. Going through the film with me of their spring and everything they have been doing.” Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Courtesy photo , Dawgnation Oscar Delp: A few other choice details from his official John FitzPatrick and Brett Seither were his hosts last weekend. “Those are both awesome guys,” Delp said. “That tight end room is really close. I got to hang out with all of them. Brock Bowers was really cool, too. They are all awesome dudes.” Arik Gilbert’s transfer to UGA is of no concern. It was like asking Delp if he’s worried about Adonai Mitchell or Justin Robinson on the roster. “Not really,” Delp said. “He’s pretty much taking over the [George] Pickens role. It would be the same thing as if Pickens were there. I really don’t think of it as too much of a difference to me right now. He’s playing outside receiver so it is really not going to affect me too much at tight end.” “If he starts balling out and doing his thing and he’s getting double covered that just leaves one less guy to cover me. I guess it almost helps me out in a way.”

