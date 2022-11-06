From Kirby Smart celebrating to Stetson Bennett’s phone, the best viral moments from Georgia football’s win over Tennessee

The fanbase made a huge difference on Saturday afternoon in cheering on the No. 1 Bulldogs. More importantly, the rabid group of 92,000 fans absolutely spooked the high-flying Tennessee offense.

When the rain came in the second half, instead of dulling the Georgia crowd the Bulldog faithful got even more fired up. It gave Georgia the extra juice it needed to finish off the 27-13 win.

“What an incredible environment,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever — I texted my wife — I’ve never seen our fans not leave the stadium like that, even when it rained. You know, Claude made a mention that the start of the second half, there wasn’t an empty seat in the house other than the ones they purchased. Our fans were elite today. We asked them to be. They responded, and they get the second-place vote.”

Fans weren’t the only ones celebrating after the win, though they did take the time to gloat following the win over the previously No. 1 ranked team. When the new College Football Playoff rankings drop on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will almost certainly come in at the top spot.