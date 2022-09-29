Warren McClendon, Amarius Mims and the ‘big brother-little brother’ bond at right tackle

ATHENS — Warren McClendon is Georgia’s starting right tackle. Amairus Mims is his backup. McClendon is Georgia’s most senior starter to this point, manning the right tackle position for 28 consecutive starts. Mims might have the highest upside of any offensive lineman on the Georgia team, with his massive 6-foot-8, 320-pound frame being the most obvious reason. “Mims is an extreme talent,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “Just looking at him you can tell that. Playing next to him he’s definitely grown with his physicality and understanding the game. He brings a good attitude.”

Yet despite their standing on the team, with Mims pushing for playing time and regularly rotating in at right tackle for Georgia, the biggest reason for Mims’ internal improvement is McClendon. The fourth-year offensive tackle has taken it upon himself to make sure Mims maximizes his talent at Georgia. “Amarius is like my little brother,” McClendon told reporters this week. “We sit next to each other in the meetings. We talk every day. I push him, he pushes me. When he’s getting better, he’s pushing me to get better. It’s a good little bond we have.”

Ratledge says that McClendon tries to have some sort of relationship with every Georgia offensive tackle. It's who McClendon is as a person. But the Georgia offensive guard recognizes that there is something different about the bond Mims and McClendon have together. This past spring, Mims flirted with leaving Georgia and entered the transfer portal. It's understandable given the college football world we currently reside in. Mims is good enough to start on a lot of offensive lines in the country.