Amarius Mims on his time in the transfer portal: ‘Georgia was the best place for me’

ATHENS — On the third series of every Georgia game so far, Amarius Mims has entered the game at right tackle. The reps have been well-earned for Mims and he’s clearly a key part of the present and future of the Georgia offensive lne. But just months ago, there was the thought he might not even be a member of the Georgia team at all. Mims entered his name into the transfer portal in April, prior to Georgia’s spring game. He played in six games as a true freshman, yet the former 5-star prospect wasn’t in a position to unseat either Broderick Jones or Warren McClendon for a starting spot at either tackle.

So, as many fellow college players have done, Mims put his name into the transfer portal. He took a visit to Florida State and tried to unplug from all the noise surrounding his potential move. While offline he gained clarity on his future and what he wanted. “I would say I’ve matured mentally from freshman to sophomore year, and I realized, going into the portal wasn’t the best for me,” Mims said. “So coming back my sophomore year, Georgia was the best place for me, developing me.”

Mims didn’t end up playing in Georgia’s spring game, but he quickly got back to work once he rejoined the fold. While pondering his future, the Georgia coaches and teammates gave him time to ponder his decision, something the Cochran, Ga., native deeply appreciated. “‘We’re going to give you time. We don’t want to force anything on you, but we want you still.’ That was definitely important,” Mims said on what teammates told him. “I went and experienced the portal, but there’s nothing like Georgia so I came back.”

Related: Georgia football offensive line eager to fix all the ‘small things’ heading into South Carolina game Mims still hasn’t cracked the starting lineup, yet he’s undoubtedly made improvements. He’s played in all three games so far for Georgia, making his first appearance on the third drive of each game. He feels the playing time has only further helped him improve, while also developing great depth on the Georgia offensive line. With Jones and Warren McClendon, who Mims called a big brother, Georgia might have the best collection of offensive tackles in the country. “I feel like from a mental standpoint I’m out there with the ones,” Mims said. “I feel like once I get in there should be no falloff. I feel like if we keep this rotation going it will be even better.” Mims might be the most physically impressive player on Georgia’s team, which is really saying something. At 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, he’s built more like a Terminator than a college sophomore. As physically developed as Mims is, he’s come a long way mentality. He admitted the transition from 5-star offensive lineman — he was Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2021 recruiting cycle — to freshman benchwarmer was difficult.