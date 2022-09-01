Kenny McIntosh embraces comparision to Georgia football great D’Andre Swift
Kenny McIntosh is aware of the comparison his running backs coach had for him. He knows Dell McGee mentioned the name D’Andre Swift when talking about the senior running back.
Swift is easily one of the best running backs to play under McGee and Kirby Smart. He’s the last 1,000-yard rusher for the Georgia program and is currently starring for the Detroit Lions.
“He can do everything. He can run inside tackles, he can run outside tackles, he’s really good on the perimeter,’ McGee said of McIntosh earlier this fall. “He has really, really good hands. Probably some of the best hands since D’Andre (Swift). He’s good at running routes, he’s a blitz pickup on third down, so he’s definitely a complete back.”
McIntosh is humbled by said comparison. His path to earning that comp and the title of RB1 entering the 2022 season was nowhere near as straightforward as it was for Swift. McIntosh carved out a smaller role while he played behind two other NFL running backs in his first three years on campus along with Swift in the 2019 season.
Now after the best fall camp of anyone on the Georgia team, the senior running back is eager to showcase his complete skill set.
“I’ve been working for this moment my whole life. That is a great comparison,” McIntosh said. “I believe me and him have similar games, skills, stuff like that. Just hearing that makes me even more humble because like you said he’s doing well in the league. That’s a goal for me. For me to be compared to him, I thank God for that.”
McIntosh finished his junior season with 330 rushing yards and 242 receiving yards. There was also the time he threw a touchdown pass in the win over Michigan. If Georgia asks McIntosh to do it again, he’ll be ready to do so.
Statistically, expect a big jump in production from McIntosh this season. He’s added speed to his game, in addition to his strong hands and shiftiness. He’s always had a strong work ethic, per Kirby Smart, and now with four years in the Georgia program, he’s put it all together.
“I knew what I came to Georgia for. I knew what my role was when I first got here and I knew what it was going to take for me to be in this position I’m in now,” McIntosh said. “I just thank God for his timing and his timing is never wrong.”
This offseason brought out the best in McIntosh. Not only did he improve in areas like pass blocking and improved stamina, he’s also a leader for both the team and the Georgia running back room. He’s officially the old guy in the room, as he’s the most senior member.
Much like his opportunity as Georgia’s leading running back, he’s been patiently waiting for this moment as well.
“Just being that leader, playing that role being the older guy in the room, me and Kendall (Milton) had this conversation a few times like we remember being the young guys in the room and stuff like that, just wanting to be in this position,” McIntosh said.
Georgia won’t ask McIntosh to just run between the tackles. That would be a waste of his talents. They’ll ask him to return kicks, catches passes and create explosive plays. He’s going to get the opportunity to do it all this year for the Bulldogs.
It would’ve been easy for McIntosh to hit the transfer portal, what with him sandwiched between Zamir White, James Cook and Kendall Milton. But McIntosh likes hard work, something he picked up from his father., Richard.
The coaches notice that and think it’s a big reason he’s primed for a great senior season.
“He’s also a good example of, just like James and Zamir were, of staying the course, not being too anxious to enter the NFL or enter the transfer portal, just being patient,” McIntosh said. “All of his hard work and his patience will come and pay off this year, but I think the sky is the limit for him.”
