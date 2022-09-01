Kenny McIntosh embraces comparision to Georgia football great D’Andre Swift

Kenny McIntosh is aware of the comparison his running backs coach had for him. He knows Dell McGee mentioned the name D’Andre Swift when talking about the senior running back. Swift is easily one of the best running backs to play under McGee and Kirby Smart. He’s the last 1,000-yard rusher for the Georgia program and is currently starring for the Detroit Lions. “He can do everything. He can run inside tackles, he can run outside tackles, he’s really good on the perimeter,’ McGee said of McIntosh earlier this fall. “He has really, really good hands. Probably some of the best hands since D’Andre (Swift). He’s good at running routes, he’s a blitz pickup on third down, so he’s definitely a complete back.”

McIntosh is humbled by said comparison. His path to earning that comp and the title of RB1 entering the 2022 season was nowhere near as straightforward as it was for Swift. McIntosh carved out a smaller role while he played behind two other NFL running backs in his first three years on campus along with Swift in the 2019 season. Now after the best fall camp of anyone on the Georgia team, the senior running back is eager to showcase his complete skill set.

“I’ve been working for this moment my whole life. That is a great comparison,” McIntosh said. “I believe me and him have similar games, skills, stuff like that. Just hearing that makes me even more humble because like you said he’s doing well in the league. That’s a goal for me. For me to be compared to him, I thank God for that.” McIntosh finished his junior season with 330 rushing yards and 242 receiving yards. There was also the time he threw a touchdown pass in the win over Michigan. If Georgia asks McIntosh to do it again, he’ll be ready to do so.