Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many touchdowns will the LOADED tight end room catch this fall?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. How many more sleeps until Oregon?

The Cover 4 quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as some late NIL offers can now change up a recruiting decision. The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: How many touchdowns will Georgia’s loaded tight end room combine for this fall? Brandon Adams: A lot. Why: “I was told there would be no math. But seriously, folks. It’s going to be so many touchdowns. Here’s one thing to keep in mind: Only five players in the country had more touchdowns last season than Brock Bowers. I’d expect even more production from him this year.” Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Mike Griffith: 21

Why: "Defenses don't have the personnel to match up and UGA's current scheme will rely on safe, short routes that tight ends can turn into big gains. Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert have receiver skills, 6-foot-7 Darell Washington is a Red Zone target." Curtis Compton , AJC Freelancer Connor Riley: 17 Why: "Can't stop Brock Bowers, you can only hope to contain him. I think Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert will both use their size well in the red zone. Don't be surprised to see Oscar Delp grab a few as well this fall."

Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Jeff Sentell: 23 Why: "Jordan year for Todd Hartley's room. Bowers had 13 receiving scores a year ago plus another six points off a rushing attempt. The pick here is he won't break his school record but still comes up with 11 total scores. Can't imagine any scenario where Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington do not combine for another eight scores. At least. Freshman Oscar Delp has been a quick study in the passing game. I think Delp plus vets Ryland Goede and Brett Seither can goose the #TETuff total to 23 in 2022. No Georgia QB has thrown for more than 36 TDs in a single season. What if the 'Dawgs can get 23 scores from their tight ends alone this year? Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer

