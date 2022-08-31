Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many touchdowns will the LOADED tight end room catch this fall?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
How many more sleeps until Oregon?
The Cover 4 quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as some late NIL offers can now change up a recruiting decision.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
How many touchdowns will Georgia’s loaded tight end room combine for this fall?
Brandon Adams: A lot.
Why: “I was told there would be no math. But seriously, folks. It’s going to be so many touchdowns. Here’s one thing to keep in mind: Only five players in the country had more touchdowns last season than Brock Bowers. I’d expect even more production from him this year.”
Mike Griffith: 21
Why: “Defenses don’t have the personnel to match up and UGA’s current scheme will rely on safe, short routes that tight ends can turn into big gains. Brock Bowers and Arik Gilbert have receiver skills, 6-foot-7 Darell Washington is a Red Zone target.”
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Connor Riley: 17
Why: “Can’t stop Brock Bowers, you can only hope to contain him. I think Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert will both use their size well in the red zone. Don’t be surprised to see Oscar Delp grab a few as well this fall.”
Jeff Sentell: 23
Why: “Jordan year for Todd Hartley’s room. Bowers had 13 receiving scores a year ago plus another six points off a rushing attempt. The pick here is he won’t break his school record but still comes up with 11 total scores. Can’t imagine any scenario where Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington do not combine for another eight scores. At least. Freshman Oscar Delp has been a quick study in the passing game. I think Delp plus vets Ryland Goede and Brett Seither can goose the #TETuff total to 23 in 2022. No Georgia QB has thrown for more than 36 TDs in a single season. What if the ‘Dawgs can get 23 scores from their tight ends alone this year?
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- BREAKING: The Monroe Freeling decision shows there’s nothing wrong with Georgia football recruiting right now
- The Best of DawgNation: Did you miss our top Georgia football stories over the past week?
- BREAKING: Texas speedster Anthony Evans III reverses course late to choose Oklahoma over Georgia
- Tyler Williams, Jordan “Big Baby” Hall, Monroe Freeling and Damon Wilson lead the list of the top remaining recruiting targets for the 2023 season
- CJ Allen: Georgia’s 4-star LB roars to a 233-yard, 4-touchdown rushing game in his season opener
- Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to Georgia will touch your heart
- Gimme 5: Looking for a national championship recruiting boost, early impact freshmen and how many more 5-stars are on the way
- Texas speedster Anthony Evans III is torn about his choice with a decision coming soon
- Qua Russaw and James Smith: 5-star HS teammates that will play together drop matching lists of their final six schools
- Lawson Luckie: Georgia legacy TE feels he’s the best receiving tight end in the country
- 5-star WR Hykeem Williams names his final six schools and sets his commitment date
- BREAKING: Georgia picks up a commitment from “The Boogeyman” in 2024 RB Tovani Mizell
- Georgia football recruiting: Fall camp is underway but there are still five big stories on the trail
- David Sanders Jr: “Unicorn” 2025 OT prospect ranks UGA offer among best moments of his life
- Julian Sayin: Will NIL opportunities affect the decision of the 5-star California QB target?
- SEC football recruiting roundup: Alabama is landing summer haymakers on the trail
- Yazeed Haynes: The one story you need to read about Georgia’s latest commitment
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 3 safety Joenel Aguero is a ‘Dawg
- BREAKING: Massive 4-star DT prospect Jamaal Jarrett chooses the ‘Dawgs
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 LB Troy Bowles chooses the ‘Dawgs
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: One “Amazing” reason why he’s a great choice for SEC Media Days
- BREAKING: Sensational 4-star LB Raylen Wilson has made his college decision
- BREAKING: Landen Thomas, the nation’s No. 1 TE for 2024, has made his college decision
- BREAKING: Explosive 4-star 2024 WR Ny Carr has made his college decision
- Bo Hughley: The elite OT commit shares why he still wants to be a ‘Dawg
- Tyler Willams: The journey from third-string QB to All-American WR to major UGA target in a year
UGA News
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many touchdowns will the LOADED tight end room catch this fall?
- Kirby Smart pushing on and off field to keep Georgia football at great heights
- ‘Nightmare matchup’ has Oregon coach Dan Lanning searching for answers approaching Georgia game
- For all Georgia football lost on defense, don’t ignore the rise and return of leading pass rusher Robert Beal
- Kirby Smart praises mindset of Kelee Ringo, wants more consistency from Arik Gilbert