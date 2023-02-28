Mel Kiper Jr. places 3 Bulldogs in first round of his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Georgia led all college teams in the 2022 NFL Draft with five first-round picks. And ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks there’s a real chance the Bulldogs accomplish said feat once again. In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Kiper has three Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round. To no surprise, Jalen Carter is once again expected to be the first Bulldog taken in the draft. Kiper, who has Carter as his top overall prospect, sees the Georgia defensive tackle landing with the Chicago Bears at pick No. 4. Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick but has indicated per reports that they are open to trading the pick to a team that wants to select a quarterback.

Carter will not work out in Indianapolis this week, electing to do so at Georgia’s pro day on March 15. Georgia fans though will have to wait a while in Kiper’s eyes to see another Bulldog drafted, as he has Darnell Washington landing with the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 29. Related: NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’