Mel Kiper Jr. places 3 Bulldogs in first round of his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Georgia led all college teams in the 2022 NFL Draft with five first-round picks. And ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks there’s a real chance the Bulldogs accomplish said feat once again.
In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Kiper has three Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round.
To no surprise, Jalen Carter is once again expected to be the first Bulldog taken in the draft. Kiper, who has Carter as his top overall prospect, sees the Georgia defensive tackle landing with the Chicago Bears at pick No. 4. Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick but has indicated per reports that they are open to trading the pick to a team that wants to select a quarterback.
Carter will not work out in Indianapolis this week, electing to do so at Georgia’s pro day on March 15.
Georgia fans though will have to wait a while in Kiper’s eyes to see another Bulldog drafted, as he has Darnell Washington landing with the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 29.
Related: NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’
Kiper does have four tight ends being taken in the first round, with Washington being the fourth of those. The NFL draft expert does have some questions about Washington, specifically as to why he didn’t have a higher usage rate in the Georgia passing game.
“The question is production: Washington had 45 catches and three touchdowns in three seasons for the Bulldogs, and Brock Bowers, a top 2024 prospect, put up much more impressive numbers,” Kiper wrote. “I think a team will bet on Washington’s talent in the top 40 picks, but you do wonder why he wasn’t used more for the back-to-back national champs. New Orleans likely will have a new starting quarterback, so let’s get that passer some help.”
Lewis Cine was the final pick of the 2022 first round as he landed with the Minnesota Vikings. Kiper sees the Kansas City Chiefs taking a Bulldog with the last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as he has offensive tackle Broderick Jones landing with the Super Bowl champions at pick No. 31.
This is a good bit lower than from where most mock drafts have Jones landing, with most having him land in the early to mid-teens. A strong performance at the NFL combine should help vault him up in the draft, including possibly into the top 10.
Georgia is tied with Ohio State for the most players in Kiper’s mock draft with three. Alabama is the only other school with multiple selections. Georgia could also see cornerback Kelee Ringo and outside linebacker Nolan Smith possibly enter the first round.
This week’s NFL combine will greatly impact draft boards, as prospects move up and down based on their performances at the 2023 NFL Combine. Last year saw three Georgia defensive linemen all wow and cement their status as first-round picks. Quay Walker also impressed on his way to becoming a first-round pick for the Green Bay Packers.
Players have already begun arriving in Indianapolis for the event, with on-field drills starting on Thursday.
