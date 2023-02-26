NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’
Georgia has become a tight end factory in recent years, as the Bulldogs have had a tight end taken in each of the past four NFL drafts.
Darnell Washington is poised to make it five straight years with a Georgia tight end, as he’s expected to follow Isaac Nauta, Charlie Woerner, Tre’ McKitty and John FitzPatrick into the NFL. Of those drafted, only McKitty went before the sixth round as he was taken with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Washington will not have to wait that long to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Even as NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah points out that this year’s tight end class is loaded, Washington stands out as one of the top options.
“Darnell Washington is massive from Georgia,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters. “He is like playing with a sixth offensive linemen in the run game, and he is still developing and learning in the pass game. I think there’s more there.”
Related: The big reason Darnell Washington made a leap for Georgia football: ‘He pushes and makes plays’
Washington’s best season came in 2022 at Georgia, as he caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. Washington doubled as a mauler in the run game, consistently opening holes for running backs.
He also displayed his toughness for Georgia late in the season. After leaving the win over Ohio State with an ankle injury, Washington gutted out 43 snaps in the national championship game. Even with the injury, it meant a great deal for Washington to be out there with his Georgia teammates one final time.
Head coach Kirby Smart raved about Washington consistently throughout the season, noting just how much the talented tight end has developed as both a player and person.
“Darnell is a classic guy that came to Georgia with the sole purpose of having an opportunity at the NFL. He wanted to play in the NFL. And by the time he left, he was one of the toughest players we had,” Smart said after the national championship game. “Missouri, his shoulder pops out, and he will not come out of the game. I mean, he made two probably career-defining catches against Missouri, contested catches, with a shoulder that was hurt and he wouldn’t come out. LSU, he gets cut. He’s 6′7″ and they cut him at his ankles and shins, nothing worse than that, and he’s waving people off — I’m not coming out; like, I’m pissed off.
“To see that growth and to see him care about winning the game last night, like, he played last night selflessly. Not a lot of throws targeted for Darnell. It was blocking and covering people up. And that part will always hold a special place in my heart for the sacrifices he made for our team.”
Related: Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington announces his plans for 2023 NFL Draft
Washington will work out on Saturday with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and other tight ends. Washington is very likely to be one of the athletic marvels of this week’s scouting combine. Strong testing numbers from Washington could help propel him up draft boards and into the first round of the draft. The other top tight end options are Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave.
While Washington wasn’t as productive as the other three options, none of them had to share the field with Brock Bowers. He is likely to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but he will be back at Georgia for another season.
Playing with Bowers does lead some to believe there is perhaps more upside with Washington as he gets to the NFL.
“Obviously, they had the best tight end in the country there with Bowers, who is just an absolute freak show,” Jeremiah said. “So he doesn’t get as many balls as he would on other offenses, but he is really intriguing.”
Washington is one of 12 Georgia players participating in the 2023 NFL Draft Scouting Combine. Player workouts run from Thursday through Sunday. Washington and fellow Bulldogs will also undergo medical checks and interviews with prospective teams.
The 2023 NFL Draft is set to start on April 27. Georgia had 15 players taken in last year’s draft.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Ranking the SEC football offensive coordinators, offseason sees 10 changes
- Mike Bobo’s experience with promising NFL tight end bodes well for Brock Bowers in 2023
- Stetson Bennett a ‘tricky’ evaluation entering 2023 NFL Draft Combine
- Georgia football podcast: Thoughts on the QBs and some attention for an underrated player
- How Todd Monken promoted Mike Bobo for Georgia football O.C. job, foreshadowed departure
- ESPN analysts raise an important question regarding 2023 Georgia football team
- Georgia football early favorite to dominate 2023 season despite challenging offseason
- Bryan McClendon shares why it means so much for him to coach for Georgia football