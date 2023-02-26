NFL teams eager to see Darnell Washington at combine: ‘I think there’s more there’

Georgia has become a tight end factory in recent years, as the Bulldogs have had a tight end taken in each of the past four NFL drafts. Darnell Washington is poised to make it five straight years with a Georgia tight end, as he’s expected to follow Isaac Nauta, Charlie Woerner, Tre’ McKitty and John FitzPatrick into the NFL. Of those drafted, only McKitty went before the sixth round as he was taken with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Washington will not have to wait that long to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Even as NFL draft guru Daniel Jeremiah points out that this year’s tight end class is loaded, Washington stands out as one of the top options.

“Darnell Washington is massive from Georgia,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters. “He is like playing with a sixth offensive linemen in the run game, and he is still developing and learning in the pass game. I think there’s more there.” Related: The big reason Darnell Washington made a leap for Georgia football: ‘He pushes and makes plays’ Washington’s best season came in 2022 at Georgia, as he caught 28 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. Washington doubled as a mauler in the run game, consistently opening holes for running backs.

He also displayed his toughness for Georgia late in the season. After leaving the win over Ohio State with an ankle injury, Washington gutted out 43 snaps in the national championship game. Even with the injury, it meant a great deal for Washington to be out there with his Georgia teammates one final time. Head coach Kirby Smart raved about Washington consistently throughout the season, noting just how much the talented tight end has developed as both a player and person. “Darnell is a classic guy that came to Georgia with the sole purpose of having an opportunity at the NFL. He wanted to play in the NFL. And by the time he left, he was one of the toughest players we had,” Smart said after the national championship game. “Missouri, his shoulder pops out, and he will not come out of the game. I mean, he made two probably career-defining catches against Missouri, contested catches, with a shoulder that was hurt and he wouldn’t come out. LSU, he gets cut. He’s 6′7″ and they cut him at his ankles and shins, nothing worse than that, and he’s waving people off — I’m not coming out; like, I’m pissed off.