New Todd McShay mock draft puts Nolan Smith with the Atlanta Falcons, Jalen Carter slides out of top-10

Few prospects if any had a bigger NFL combine performance than Nolan Smith. It seems to have paid off in a very big way. In Todd McShay’s latest NFL mock draft, Smith rose all the up to the No. 8 overall pick with the Atlanta Falcons. “At 238 pounds, he busted out a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 41.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-8 in the broad. That’s ridiculous,” McShay wrote. “I love Smith’s closing burst to the QB and the way he can create havoc in the backfield as a run defender. If he works on his pass-rush moves and the way he formulates a plan on every snap, he could be a problem off the edge for opposing offensive coordinators.”

Related: Nolan Smith demonstrates what the new Georgia football standard should look like Atlanta does not have a strong history of drafting former Georgai players, as prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons had last taken a Georgia player in the 2011 NFL Draft. Atlanta used two sixth-round picks on Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Atlanta will also be bringing back former Bulldog Lorenzo Carter on a two-year deal. He had 4.0 sacks for Atlanta last year.