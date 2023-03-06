ESPN shares top Georgia football storyline entering spring practice

Georgia will be returning to the practice fields shortly, as spring practice is set to begin for the Bulldogs on March 14. With that, Georgia will get its first crack at answering a number of questions as the Bulldogs look to try and win their third consecutive national championship. The biggest and most high-profile of those questions comes with regard to the quarterback position. Gone is Stetson Bennett, as the Heisman Finalist is off to the NFL.

And whoever steps in to replace Bennett will have the attention of not just Georgia fans, but all of college football. ESPN writers Chris Low and Harry Lyles Jr. shared their top storyline for each SEC program for spring practice and the quarterback replacement for Bennett was the answer for Georgia. “Georgia is losing one of its most celebrated players ever in quarterback Stetson Bennett, who transformed from a walk-on to a Heisman candidate,” Low and Lyles Jr. wrote.” Redshirt junior Carson Beck and redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff appear to be in line to compete for Bennett’s old gig, with the opportunity to lead Georgia’s bid for a three-peat. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left for the NFL, but a familiar face in Mike Bobo takes over a job he’s got plenty of experience in.” Related: Who will replace the Georgia football offensive stars participating in 2023 NFL Combine Beck is the likely front-runner for the job, given he was the No. 2 quarterback a season ago and is by far the most experienced option. But Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton have plenty of talent to make things very competitive. Monken was a hot topic at the NFL combine, as numerous Georgia players were asked about the new offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. While many wanted him to stay, there’s a ton of confidence in what Bobo will be able to bring to the team. Bobo worked as analyst with the team last season, helping Monken with play design. Bobo will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach, a title he previously held from 2001 through 2014. He was also the offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014 as well.

