ESPN shares top Georgia football storyline entering spring practice
Georgia will be returning to the practice fields shortly, as spring practice is set to begin for the Bulldogs on March 14. With that, Georgia will get its first crack at answering a number of questions as the Bulldogs look to try and win their third consecutive national championship.
The biggest and most high-profile of those questions comes with regard to the quarterback position. Gone is Stetson Bennett, as the Heisman Finalist is off to the NFL.
And whoever steps in to replace Bennett will have the attention of not just Georgia fans, but all of college football. ESPN writers Chris Low and Harry Lyles Jr. shared their top storyline for each SEC program for spring practice and the quarterback replacement for Bennett was the answer for Georgia.
“Georgia is losing one of its most celebrated players ever in quarterback Stetson Bennett, who transformed from a walk-on to a Heisman candidate,” Low and Lyles Jr. wrote.” Redshirt junior Carson Beck and redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff appear to be in line to compete for Bennett’s old gig, with the opportunity to lead Georgia’s bid for a three-peat. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken left for the NFL, but a familiar face in Mike Bobo takes over a job he’s got plenty of experience in.”
Beck is the likely front-runner for the job, given he was the No. 2 quarterback a season ago and is by far the most experienced option. But Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton have plenty of talent to make things very competitive.
Monken was a hot topic at the NFL combine, as numerous Georgia players were asked about the new offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. While many wanted him to stay, there’s a ton of confidence in what Bobo will be able to bring to the team.
Bobo worked as analyst with the team last season, helping Monken with play design. Bobo will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach, a title he previously held from 2001 through 2014. He was also the offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014 as well.
“He was a great coach,” Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon said. “He knows what he’s talking about. I’d ask him a question and he’d just start explaining away. I would ask him about one thing and he’d start talking like a quarterback. I was like, ‘Oh!’ You can kind of get lost in it a little bit, but he knows what he’s talking about. He’s a great dude, and he was fun to be around.”
In addition to the quarterback position, left tackle cornerback and safety will have competitions. Georgia will look to fill holes at running back and outside linebacker as well. Georgia did bring in one of the top signing classes in the country for this past cycle, with 18 members of the class already enrolled and participating in spring practice.
Spring practice begins for the Bulldogs on March 14 and wraps up on April 15, when the Bulldogs host G-Day in Sanford Stadium. Georgia will get 15 spring practices to sharpen their skills.
