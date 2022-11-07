How Georgia football can clinch SEC East this week, possibly learn its SEC championship game foe as well

Georgia has a few stated goals every season. One of those is winning the SEC East, something the Bulldogs can do this week. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East in four of the six seasons under Kirby Smart, including last season. Saturday’s win over Tennessee put Georgia in a position to do that once again this season, as the Volunteers are the only SEC East team that does not have multiple conference losses at this point. There are two ways Georgia can clinch the SEC East this weekend. The simple way would be for Georgia to beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with the two teams meeting in Starkville, Miss., at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the game.

Mississippi State is coming off a 39-33 win over Auburn this past Saturday and is 6-3 on the season. Related: Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State The other way the Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East would involve Tennessee losing to Missouri. The Tigers and Volunteers kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, so the Bulldogs will be aware of what they need to do on Saturday night in order to clinch.

In the event that Georgia was to lose and Tennessee win, the Bulldogs could still clinch next week with a win over Kentucky. Of course, the Bulldogs would much prefer to handle things this weekend. “They understand that humility is a week away,” Smart said. “They’ve got to go to Starkville the next week, which is a tough game.”