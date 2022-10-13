Tennessee and Alabama expert Jeremy Pruitt breaks down pivotal SEC matchup

ATHENS — Jeremy Pruitt has been on both sides of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry recently, and his experience with both programs gives him a unique perspective. On the one hand, he knows how dynamic Hendon Hooker is, having recruited him and many of the other Vols’ players when he was UT’s head coach from 2018-2020. On the other, having been on the same Tide staff as Nick Saban for 8 years and served as his defensive coordinator -- most recently for the 2017 national championship team -- Pruitt knows how Alabama is likely to try to defend Josh Heupel’s attack

“I think it’s going to be a great game,” said Pruitt, who has provided one-of-a-kind SEC analysis on DawgNation’s “On The Beat Show: on Mondays. Georgia fans will be busy watching the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play Vanderbilt in that same time slot, but you can bet they will be watching the scoreboard. RELATED: How Georgia looks to fix hole in pass game against Commodores

Georgia plays Tennessee in Sanford Stadium on Nov. 5, while the Tide is the most likely representative from the West Division that would be awaiting the Bulldogs if they win the East Division, as expected. “I think who plays quarterback for Alabama will be a big tell in this game: If Bryce (Young) plays, I think Alabama has the advantage, if he doesn’t, it becomes kind of a toss-up.”

The No. 3-ranked Crimson Tide plays at No. 6 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Young suffered a sprained shoulder two weeks ago in a win over Arkansas, but he may be ready to play after watching backup Jalen Milroe lead the Tide to a 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Nick Saban was vague when updating Young’s status on Wednesday, saying “He’s been able to practice some … we’ll continue to evaluate him as the week progresses.” Tennessee defense vs. Alabama offense Pruitt, who was head coach for the Vols from 2018-2020, explained how Tennessee is likely approaching the uncertainty at the Alabama quarterback position. “It really starts on third down,” Pruitt said. “If (Jalen) Milroe is playing, then you have to have someone that spies him all the time with his ability to scramble. “Not that Bryce Young can’t scramble — he does — but when he does, he does more so to throw the football down the field.”

Pruitt said Tennessee will chart where all of the balls have been thrown with Milroe at QB, looking for tendencies and differences from where Young has targeted receivers. “It gives you a great idea that when so-and-so is quarterback, there are more balls thrown at 8 yards (as opposed to) 5 yards or less,” Pruitt said. “They will also do some kind of study about how they handle pressure.” The Alabama run game is another area Tennessee must focus on. “A lot of it is not going to change when it comes to the run game,” Pruitt said, sharing that the Alabama QB decision doesn’t affect the majority of the Tide’s rushing attack. “Could there be a few more designated runs from one quarterback to the other? Absolutely. But I really think you look at it, and it will be (more on) third down and red area. You get to the red area with a running quarterback, it’s really like Wildcat.” Alabama defense vs. Tennessee offense The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, has to game plan for a Tennessee offense that’s leading the nation in total offense with 547.8 yards per game.