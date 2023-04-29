Chris Smith taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 NFL Draft

Smith was a three-year starter and a permanent captain for the Georgia Bulldogs. He started in each of the last two national championship games, which Georgia both won. He also forced a turnover in each of those games.

Georgia safety Chris Smith was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 170 overall pick.

As a senior, Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American at the safety position. He finished with 61 tackles and three interceptions.

Smith played safety at Georgia but he also played some nickel corner while at Georgia. He was a starter for Georgia’s 2021 NFL defense, which has already seen 11 members from the defense get drafted. Seven of those draft picks were taken in the first round, including Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith was asked to play a much bigger role for Georgia this season and excelled at it. He and Carter were the only two All-Americans on the team.

“We had a lot of young guys that didn’t have as much playing time,” Smith said. “Very talented but you need the experience on the field to become a good player. I just did my best to give my experiences to them because they had the talent. At the end of the day, all they needed was for me to take them under my wing and show them the way. That’s all I wanted to do.”

Smith is the sixth Georgia Bulldog to be taken in this year’s draft, as Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo were taken in the second round. Smith also becomes the 12th member of Georgia’s 2021 defense to be drafted. Seven of those players were taken in the first round.

Smith was coached by Will Muschamp at Georgia, himself a fellow Georgia safety. Muschamp has put a number of talented defensive players into the draft in his time as a coach and he loves what Smith brings to the table.