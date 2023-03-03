Chris Smith turns in 4.66 40-yard dash but scouts confident he plays faster: ‘He is a playmaker’

“I wanted to focus on my speed and my jumping,” Smith told reporters on Thursday. “I feel like that’s a very important asset for a DB and first and foremost I wanted to have a good 40 time. I plan on showing that on Friday.”

There’s little doubt about Chris Smith’s ability as a football player, as he was a consensus First-Team All-American in his time at Georgia. But he knew he was going to have show NFL teams that he is a capable athlete to boost his NFL draft stock.

Smith was a man of his word, as he posted a 4.66 unofficial 40-yard dash to go along with a 33-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-8 broad jump. Smith measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds.

Fellow Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo worked out earlier on Friday, as he posted a 4.36 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds.

Smith’s game is not built on athleticism, but rather versatility. He’s played some slot cornerback in addition to safety as well. He was a permanent captain for the Bulldogs this past season as well.

“I just did my best to give my experiences to them because they had the talent,” Smith said on his leadership. “At the end of the day, all they needed was for me to take them under my wing and show them the way. That’s all I wanted to do.”

Despite arriving at Georgia with little expectations, Smith turned into a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and a legitimate NFL draft prospect.

“He is a playmaker. He plays fast,” Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. “He has range from the middle of the field. He has no wasted movement. Again, plays with confidence. Quick to read and drive. He sits there flat-footed and then drives on the ball. He is a really, really instinctive player who plays fast. I guess the expectation is he is not going to maybe run as fast as you think, but I would be more curious to see if he can add a little bit on the frame.”