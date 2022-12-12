Jalen Carter, Chris Smith named First-Team AP All-Americans for Georgia football

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith landed on the first team, while tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made the second team.

The honors and award continue to roll in for the Georgia football team, as the Bulldogs were well represented on this year’s AP All-American Teams.

Carter has been regarded as Georgia’s best player, with the defensive tackle making perhaps the play of the season when he was able to lift LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels into the air in the SEC championship game. Carter finished the season with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, despite being limited for much of the first half of the season.

Smith led Georgia in interceptions with three this season. He was one of the three returning starters from last season’s vaunted defense and has raised his game to another level. Smith is a key leader for Georgia and showed his veteran savvy when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the win over LSU.

Bowers was actually named the nation’s top tight end last week as he won the Mackey Award. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer earned the First Team nod. Bowers leads Georgia in receiving categories for a second straight season — 52 catches, 726 yards and 6 touchdowns — and also ran for three touchdowns. He was Georgia’s lone offensive player to be represented.

Dumas-Johnson made the team in his first season as a starter. The Hyattsville, Md., native stepped right in for 2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and made a huge impact for the Bulldogs. He led the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs with 64 tackles, while adding 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Ohio State, Alabama and USC all had five players make up the three teams, just ahead of the Bulldogs’ total. Georgia will take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31. Only USC had more players make the First Team than Georgia.

