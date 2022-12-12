Jalen Carter, Chris Smith named First-Team AP All-Americans for Georgia football
The honors and award continue to roll in for the Georgia football team, as the Bulldogs were well represented on this year’s AP All-American Teams.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Chris Smith landed on the first team, while tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made the second team.
Carter has been regarded as Georgia’s best player, with the defensive tackle making perhaps the play of the season when he was able to lift LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels into the air in the SEC championship game. Carter finished the season with 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, despite being limited for much of the first half of the season.
Smith led Georgia in interceptions with three this season. He was one of the three returning starters from last season’s vaunted defense and has raised his game to another level. Smith is a key leader for Georgia and showed his veteran savvy when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the win over LSU.
Bowers was actually named the nation’s top tight end last week as he won the Mackey Award. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer earned the First Team nod. Bowers leads Georgia in receiving categories for a second straight season — 52 catches, 726 yards and 6 touchdowns — and also ran for three touchdowns. He was Georgia’s lone offensive player to be represented.
Dumas-Johnson made the team in his first season as a starter. The Hyattsville, Md., native stepped right in for 2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and made a huge impact for the Bulldogs. He led the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs with 64 tackles, while adding 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
Ohio State, Alabama and USC all had five players make up the three teams, just ahead of the Bulldogs’ total. Georgia will take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31. Only USC had more players make the First Team than Georgia.
2022 AP All-American Teams
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Caleb Williams, second-year, Southern California.
Running backs — Bijan Robinson, third-year, Texas; Blake Corum, third-year, Michigan.
Tackles — Peter Skoronski, third-year, Northwestern; Joe Alt, second-year, Notre Dame.
Guard — O’Cyrus Torrence, fourth-year, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California.
Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.
Tight end — Michael Mayer, third-year, Notre Dame.
Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., second-year, Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, third-year, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, third-year, Iowa State.
All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, third-year, Kansas State.
Kicker — Christopher Dunn, fifth-year, North Carolina State.
Defense
Edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., third-year, Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, third-year, Southern California.
Tackles — Jalen Carter, third-year, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, fourth-year, Pittsburgh.
Linebackers — Ivan Pace Jr., fourth-year, Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, fourth-year, Iowa; Drew Sanders, third-year, Arkansas.
Cornerbacks — Clark Phillips III, third-year, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, fourth-year, Illinois.
Safeties — Kamren Kinchen, second-year, Miami; Christopher Smith, fifth-year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, fourth-year, TCU.
Punter — Bryce Baringer, sixth-year, Michigan State.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Max Duggan, fourth-year, TCU.
Running backs — Chase Brown, fifth-year, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, sixth-year, Minnesota.
Tackles — Paris Johnson Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Dawand Jones, fourth-year, Ohio State.
Guards — Cooper Beebe, fourth-year, Kansas State; Steve Avila, fifth-year, TCU.
Center — Olusegun Oluwatimi, sixth-year, Michigan.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, second-year, Georgia.
Wide receivers — Charlie Jones, sixth-year, Purdue; Rashee Rice, fourth-year, SMU; Josh Downs, third-year, North Carolina.
All-purpose player — Zach Charbonnet, fourth-year, UCLA.
Kicker — Jake Moody, fifth-year, Michigan.
Defense
Edge rushers — Tyree Wilson, fifth-year, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, fourth-year, Notre Dame.
Tackles — Jer’Zhan Newton, third-year, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, fifth-year, San Diego State.
Linebackers — Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., second-year, Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, second-year, Georgia.
Cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes, third-year, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., fourth-year, Penn State.
Safeties — Kaevon Merriweather, fifth-year, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, fourth-year, Ohio State.
Defensive back — Brian Branch, third-year, Alabama.
Punter — Tory Taylor, third-year, Iowa.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Hendon Hooker, sixth-year, Tennessee.
Running backs — DeWayne McBride, third-year, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, third-year; Pittsburgh.
Tackles — Blake Freeland, fourth-year, BYU; Alex Palczewski, sixth-year, Illinois
Guards — Jaxson Kirkland, sixth-year, Washington; Christian Haynes, fourth-year, Connecticut.
Center — Brett Neilon, sixth-year, Southern California.
Tight end — Dalton Kincaid, fifth-year, Utah.
Wide receivers — Nathaniel Dell, fifth-year, Houston; Rome Odunze, third-year, Washington; Zay Flowers, fourth-year, Boston College.
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, third-year, Alabama.
Kicker - Joshua Karty, third-year, Stanford.
Defense
Edge rushers — Felix Anudike-Uzomah, third-year, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, fifth-year, Eastern Michigan.
Tackles — Dontay Corleone, second-year, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, second-year, LSU.
Linebackers — Jason Henderson, two-year, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, third-year, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, third-year, Texas.
Cornerbacks — Kool-Aid McKinstry, second-year, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, fifth-year, Southern California.
Safeties — Marcus Fuqua, fourth-year, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, fourth-year, Alabama.
Defensive back — Quinyon Mitchell, third-year, Toledo.
Punter — Mason Fletcher, second-year, Cincinnati.
