Georgia football way-too-early 2022 offensive depth chart predicitions

With the roster movement mostly settled at this point, we now have a better idea of what Georgia’s depth chart will look like entering spring practices. We know who will be back and who has already moved on, with 15 players off to the NFL and eight entering the transfer portal. Georgia ended the season as the No. 1 team in the country but has a number of holes to fill, as key leaders like James Cook, George Pickens and Jamaree Salyer are off to the NFL. The Bulldogs also need to find a new wide receivers coach, with Cortez Hankton now at LSU.

Below is our first stab at what the offensive depth chart will look like for the Bulldogs. Georgia is expected to begin practice in mid-March, with the Bulldogs’ first game set for Sept. 3 against Oregon. Georgia football 2022 quarterback depth chart Stetson Bennett Carson Beck/Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton Related: What latest Georgia quarterback news means for 2022 team When you win a National Championship and come back, you’re doing so as the starter. With JT Daniels in the transfer portal, Bennett will enter spring practice as the clear favorite to be QB1. Much of this spring will be devoted to finding out what Beck and Vandagriff can do. The former exited spring practice last season as the No. 2 quarterback, but was passed by Bennett during fall camp. One of them will aim to not only establish themselves as the back-up but also push Bennett. Stockton arrives and given how little we saw from Beck and Vandagriff as true freshmen, don’t expect much from the 4-star 2022 quarterback. Georgia football 2022 running back depth chart Kenny McIntosh/Kendall Milton Daijun Edwards McIntosh and Milton will be co-headliners, as Zamir White and Cook were during the 2021 season. Both should excel in bigg roles, as McIntosh is the better pass-catcher, while Milton will bring a physical presence to the room. Edwards has impressed in late-game settings but this spring should really allow him to take on a significant workload. Georgia only has three running backs on campus this spring, with 4-star signee Branson Robinson arriving this summer. Georgia also holds a commitment from 4-star prospect Jordan James Georgia football 2022 wide receiver depth chart X -- Adonai Mitchell Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Arik Gilbert De’Nylon Morrissette -- Z -- Ladd McConkey Arian Smith Jackson Meeks Chandler Smith -- Slot receiver-- Kearis Jackson Dominick Blaylock/Arian Smith

Related: National media weighs in on Jermaine Burton transfer from Georgia to Alabama: ‘Interesting’ Don’t get too caught on who ranks where here. Georgia rotates so heavily at wide receiver, as you’re likely to see guys play all over the field. And keep in mind no one had McConkey or Mitchell ranked all that high on the early 2021 depth charts. The biggest thing to watch with this group will be whether some of the highly talented back-ups are able to push for more playing time now that they’re healthy. Blaylock, Arian Smith and Rosemy-Jacksaint were either limited or out of spring last year. All three battled injury as well along with Jackson during the season. Gilbert will obviously get a lot of attention but even getting onto the practice field would be an upgrade for him. Chandler Smith and Morrissette are freshmen, with the former entering with a leg injury. Cole Speer and current commit Dillon Bell are expected to arrive this summer. Arian Smith’s status is up in the air after a leg injury ended his 2021 season in November. Georgia football 2022 tight end depth chart Brock Bowers/Darnell Washington Ryland Goede/Brett Seither Oscar Delp Given how much Georgia plays with two tight end sets, Washington and Bowers should both be seen as clear starting options. Bowers led Georgia in every receiving category last season while Washington has as high an upside as anybody. A foot injury slowed his 2021 season but a full offseason could be significant for Washington. Delp will be worth monitoring as an early enrollee and someone who could help out with his 6-foot-5 frame. Georgia football 2022 offensive line depth chart Left tackle -- Broderick Jones Amarius Mims/Xavier Truss Micah Morris Aliou Bah -- Left guard -- Tate Ratledge/Warren Ericson Xavier Truss/Devin Willock/Amarius Mims Dylan Fairchild/Jared Wilson Earnest Greene -- Center -- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Warren Ericson Austin Blaske Cameron Kinnie/Griffin Scroggs

-- Right guard -- Warren Ericson/Tate Ratledge Devin Willock/Xavier Truss/Amarius Mims Jared Wilson/Clay Webb/Chad Lindberg -- Right tackle -- Warren McClendon Amarius Mims Owen Condon Jacob Hood Georgia is definitely set at center and right tackle with Van Pran-Granger and McClendon respectively. Jones will be pushed but we’d be very surprised if he’s not Georgia’s starting left tackle. He was a difference-maker in the win over Alabama. Guard is a much muddier picture. If Tate Ratledge were healthy we’d feel very good about him at one of the guard positions. However, he broke his foot on the opening drive of the season and his status for spring practice is unknown. Ericson returns as well, though he struggled at times during the 2021 season and was replaced in the national championship game. What’s more, Truss and Willock have high upside, with the former earning key playing reps against Tennessee. Perhaps the biggest wildcard with this group is Mims. While his long-term future is at tackle, Georgia should be set there with Jones and McClendon. Could we see Georgia get creative and move Mims to guard to get its best five offensive linemen on the field? Alabama did the same with Evan Neal to start his career before ultimately moving him out to tackle as he got older. We would not be surprised to see Matt Luke do the same for the top-rated signee in Georgia’s 2021 class. Georgia football way-too-early 2022 offensive depth chart

