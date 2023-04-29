Darnell Washington taken by Pittsburgh Steelers in third round of 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with pick No. 93.
He joins former Georgia teammate Broderick Jones, who was taken with the No. 14 pick in the draft. Washington went later than expected due to injury concerns.
Washington is a 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end out of Las Vegas, Nevada. As a junior, Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns. He was a Second-Team All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs.
Washington is one of the most unique players in the draft, given his impossible size. He is also the best blocking tight end in the draft, often being used as a sixth offensive lineman for the Bulldogs.
The tight end prides himself in his blocking ability, something that will no doubt impress his new team.
“I take a lot of pride in it. I embraced,” Washington said at the NFL combine. “I knew at the University of Georgia I wasn’t getting 40-50 catches; we had Brock Bowers, Ladd (McConkey). There’s only one football. You can’t give it to everyone. I embraced the role in blocking. That’s the mindset there.”
Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect. His junior year was statistically his best for the Bulldogs. Part of the reason for the muted numbers is because Georgia also had Brock Bowers, who is expected to be a top pick in next year’s draft. Bowers won the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been a vocal proponent of Washington and the way he matured over his time in Athens.
“They’re getting a large human being that’s a target that can block and do so many things,” Smart said. “He’s done a tremendous job, I think his weight was 264 at the combine. He played at high 270s, even 280s. He’s a much bigger passing threat than people probably understand when he’s at 264. I think he becomes a weapon in that league. He’s such a great target and he’s hard to cover. They’re going to get a really good player on and off the field. Excited to see him do well.”
Even in a crowded tight end position in this year’s draft, Washington stands out. He put forth a jaw-dropping combine performance, no doubt helping his draft stock. While he might not be the most polished tight end to start his career, he has incredible upside.
What an NFL team is getting in Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
2023 NFL Combine results: Tight end Darnell Washington
40-yard dash: 4.64
Height: 6-foot-6.5
Weight: 264
Broad jump: 10′2
Vertical jump: 31′
Shuttle: 4.08
Bench press: 21
Hands: 11
