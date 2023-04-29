Darnell Washington taken by Pittsburgh Steelers in third round of 2023 NFL Draft

He joins former Georgia teammate Broderick Jones, who was taken with the No. 14 pick in the draft. Washington went later than expected due to injury concerns.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with pick No. 93.

Washington is a 6-foot-7, 264-pound tight end out of Las Vegas, Nevada. As a junior, Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns. He was a Second-Team All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs.

Washington is one of the most unique players in the draft, given his impossible size. He is also the best blocking tight end in the draft, often being used as a sixth offensive lineman for the Bulldogs.

The tight end prides himself in his blocking ability, something that will no doubt impress his new team.

“I take a lot of pride in it. I embraced,” Washington said at the NFL combine. “I knew at the University of Georgia I wasn’t getting 40-50 catches; we had Brock Bowers, Ladd (McConkey). There’s only one football. You can’t give it to everyone. I embraced the role in blocking. That’s the mindset there.”

Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect. His junior year was statistically his best for the Bulldogs. Part of the reason for the muted numbers is because Georgia also had Brock Bowers, who is expected to be a top pick in next year’s draft. Bowers won the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been a vocal proponent of Washington and the way he matured over his time in Athens.