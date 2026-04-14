Ohio State coach Ryan Day apparently hasn’t gotten over his Peach Bowl loss in the College Football Playoff to Georgia in 2022.

He recently appeared on the Not Just Football podcast and said he was haunted by the game in part because of what he still sees as a bad no call on Javon Bullard’s thunderous hit on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. that Day thought should’ve been ruled as targeting.

It’s remarkable to me that all these years later, Day still hasn’t let it go.

After all, Ohio State finally won a national championship of its own in 2024. You’d think that would erase any of the bad memories from the past, but apparently that’s not the case.

Those of us who’ve followed UGA for many years certainly have our memories with calls that didn’t go our way (Tyler Simmons being onside as a for instance). But thankfully, I don’t think DawgNation has made complaining about those calls as much a part of our collective personality as Day and the Buckeyes seem to have.

Furthermore, it’s also nice to remember that it wasn’t that long ago that Georgia was capable of putting together a comeback victory over a massive program like Ohio State that still stings for them to recall.

It’s fun to consider that there could be more moments like that in store for us in the years to come.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What was the final score between Georgia and Ohio State football in the 2022 Peach Bowl?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia preaches patience with this former 5-star

Isaiah Gibson and Chase Linton took different paths to get to the same position at Georgia. Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that even though both are now Georgia outside linebackers, they’re developing in different ways.

Gibson was a 5-star recruit in Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class. He was viewed as one of the top recruiting targets in the cycle and a major win for Kirby Smart and former Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe after flipping him from USC.

Gibson played for Warner Robins High School, where he was teammates with fellow Bulldogs Rasean Dinkins and Isiah Canion.

As for Linton, he was a late-rising recruit. Originally committed to Rutgers, Linton did not earn his offer from Georgia until July of his senior season. He played for North Atlanta High School, which is not exactly a prospect factory when it comes to Georgia recruits. Linton is the only North Atlanta High School prospect to play for Georgia in the 10 years that Smart has been in Athens.

Neither Linton nor Gibson saw much of the field as freshmen. Linton dealt with an unspecified injury that prevented him from stepping on the field until Georgia’s final home game against Charlotte. Missing that time stunted Linton’s growth in his first season on campus. He did take advantage of the extra practices before the College Football Playoff, as he did earn snaps in the 39-34 loss.

Gibson didn’t factor into the rotation at outside linebacker either, despite his lofty ranking. He played in only three games last season. With neither contributing, Georgia’s pass rush suffered, as the Bulldogs had just 20 sacks as a team last season. The outside linebackers combined for just 3.5.

If Georgia is to up both of those numbers, Linton and Gibson will have to play bigger roles for Georgia this season. That still holds true even as the Bulldogs bring back Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson and welcome Auburn transfer Amaris Williams.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Tuesday, April 14:

Baseball vs. East Tennessee State, 3 p.m.

QB Ryan Montgomery impressing in his first fully healthy spring

It was always going to be easy for redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Montgomery to have a better spring than he did in 2025.

Montgomery suffered a serious knee injury during his senior year of high school. He wasn’t fully cleared for contact and did not attempt a pass in Georgia’s spring game last year.

Fully healed, Montgomery has shown this spring why he was such a coveted quarterback prospect.

“His decision-making’s been good,” Smart said. “Ryan’s a very accurate passer. He understands the ins and outs of the offense, the check to where to go with the ball. He’s done a nice job of being accurate and making good decisions.”

Montgomery has played well in both scrimmages for the Bulldogs.

Montgomery brings something different to the table than the two more established quarterbacks on the depth chart ahead of him. Stockton is much more mobile and brings a wealth of experience to the table, thanks to starting every game for the Bulldogs last season.

Stockton has been slowed this spring as he recovers from an offseason knee injury. He was more involved in Georgia’s second scrimmage than its first, but his limitations have created more opportunities for Montgomery and Georgia’s other quarterbacks.

Photo of the day

Georgia OLBs coach Larry Knight takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Smart on Linton:

“He’s been a high motor player for us. I mean, he runs the ball really hard. He plays with twitch, and he plays bigger than he is. I’ve been very pleased with Chase’s progress, and we need him to get better to give us some of the pass rush we need.”

Wes Johnson has Georgia baseball atop SEC standings

ATHENS — Wes Johnson quickly became known as “The Wizard” by his players for his baseball acumen, turning Georgia into an annual contender.

The “Diamond Dawgs” sit atop the SEC standings with four conference series remaining, having taken four of five SEC series to this point for an 11-4 league mark and 29-8 overall record that has them ranked No. 5 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll.

It’s Georgia’s best conference start in 17 years, even after No. 20-ranked Florida took two of three games from UGA at Foley Field over the weekend.

The Bulldogs fans’ have responded to Johnson’s success on and off the field since he was hired three years ago, as UGA had 13 sellouts in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons and added a fifth sellout this season over the weekend.

Off the field, Johnson’s success has translated to financial gains, with $9.5 million in donations between 2023 and 2025. The donor funds have backed up $45 million in recent stadium renovations, which increased capacity from 2,760 to 3,633 since 2025 and provided players elite facilities and state-of-the-art training technology.

Johnson said the commitment to improve the facilities played a role in him leaving his post as an assistant at LSU to take the UGA head coaching job three years ago.

Trivia answer

42-41