Dominick Blaylock announces transfer destination

Blaylock explained his decision to transfer to Georgia Tech in an interview with Rusty Mansell of On3.

Former Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has found a new home, as he will transfer to Georgia Tech. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Blaylock is one of 15 players to transfer from the Georgia program this offseason. Of the 13 that have left the program, 15 have found new homes. All 13 will play for Power 5 programs next season.

Georgia Tech has pulled a few pieces from Georgia this offseason. It hired Buster Faulkner as the team’s offensive coordinator. Faulkner served as an analyst at Georgia for the past three seasons. It also landed tight end Brett Seither from the transfer portal in January.

Blaylock arrived at Georgia as one of the top prospects in the 2019 class. His most productive season came as a freshman when he caught 18 passes for 310 and five touchdowns. He however tore his ACL in the SEC championship loss to LSU. He then tore his ACL again the following August, knocking him out for all of his sophomore season.

In his fourth season in Athens, Blaylock caught 15 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. Blaylock is set to graduate from Georgia on Friday.

He was one of two players to transfer from Georgia’s wide receiver room this offseason, as AD Mitchell ended up at Texas. Georgia brought in two wide receivers from the transfer portal in Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas.

Georgia will see Blaylock, Seither and Faulkner during the 2023 season, as the Bulldogs visit Georgia Tech on Nov. 25 to close out the regular season.

