Georgia football 2022 schedule: Games, dates announced
Georgia football now knows the dates for its 2022 schedule, as the SEC announced the league games for the season.
The home games for next year are Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Samford and Kent State. Georgia’s off-week is set for Oct. 22, the Saturday before the Florida game.
The Bulldogs will visit Mississippi State from the SEC West. The other road games include South Carolina, Missouri and Kentucky. Georgia will have two neutral site games, as the Bulldogs open the 2022 season in Atlanta against Oregon and then take on Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
You can see the full 2022, schedule below
- Vs. Oregon, Sept. 3 in Atlanta
- Samford, Sept. 10 in Athens
- At South Carolina, Sept. 17 in Columbia, S.C.,
- Kent State, Sept. 24 in Athens
- At Missouri, Oct. 1 in Columbia, Mo.,
- Auburn, Oct. 8 in Athens
- Vanderbilt, Oct. 15 in Athens
- Off week, Oct. 22
- Florida, Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla.,
- Tennessee, Nov. 5 in Athens
- At Mississippi State, Nov. 12 in Starkville, Miss.
- At Kentucky, Nov. 19 in Lexington, Ky.
- Georgia Tech, Nov. 26 in Athens
Georgia will be a very different team in 2022 as the Bulldogs will have to replace a majority of their defense in all likelihood. Without taking into account draft-eligible juniors such as Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine, Georgia will be without seniors Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Adam Anderson, Chris Smith and Derion Kendrick.
Offensively, the Bulldogs are likely going to have to replace quarterback JT Daniels. That job will likely come down to a battle between redshirt freshman Carson Beck and freshman Brock Vandagriff. Georgia will also add 2022 4-star quarterback Gunner Stockton as well.
The offense will likely have to carry the team next season but it should have the pieces to do so. Weapons like Kendall Milton, Jermaine Burton, Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers will all return, and Georgia should once again have a promising offensive line even after replacing Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer.
The 2022 Georgia football team will also bring in another strong recruiting class. The Bulldogs currently have the No. 3 ranked class in the country and stand to add to the group with some major targets still available.
Georgia will have another big-time opener against an Oregon team that is currently No. 3 in the AP Poll, just behind the No. 2 Bulldogs. Mario Cristobal and Kirby Smart also have a connection due to their time together at Alabama.
There is the potential this schedule does change as Texas and Oklahoma could possibly join the league next season, but that would require an expensive buyout from the Big 12. As it currently stands, the Longhorns and Sooners are set to join the SEC for the 2026 season.
