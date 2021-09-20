PHOTOS: The Georgia football recruits to pay attention to from the South Carolina game

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry offers up a lot of visuals of the marquee recruits that were on the sidelines pregame and in the West End Zone at Sanford Stadium for the South Carolina game.

Pictures > Words.

Let’s switch it up this time in this space.

That’s what we will offer up in this post regarding the big-time recruits for Georgia football which were on hand for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

While taking a quick look at the latest “Before the Hedges” top targets list that steams with a new update every Wednesday night on DawgNation’s social channels, we will note that two of DawgNation’s top 5 remaining targets for the 2022 cycle were at that game.

That would be All-American TE Oscar Delp (No. 2) and All-American DT Christen Miller (No. 3) that each made the trip on Saturday. There was a 2022 receiver commitment in Dillon Bell who took his official visit.

Earnest Greene III, a top 75 overall prospect for the offensive line, was also in town from California for his official visit. The guest list also included prized All-American DE Enai White out of Philadelphia, too.

Georgia also saw some of its anchor commitments in town for the game, including CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, ATH Malaki Starks, QB Gunner Stockton, LB Jalon Walker, LB Cedric Washington and WR De’Nylon Morrissette, among others.

There was a slew of elite 2023 targets on hand including 5-star QB Arch Manning, 5-star CB Tony Mitchell, 5-star RB Rueben Owens II, 4-star OT Bo Hughley and 4-star CB Kayin Lee, among many others. Relentless 2023 recruiter and TE commitment Pearce Spurlin III was also in the thick of everything.

Marcus Washington Jr., the 2023 legacy commitment at CB, was also in Athens on Saturday, too.

Check out the gallery with a great deal of those big names below.

