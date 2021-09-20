PHOTOS: The Georgia football recruits to pay attention to from the South Carolina game

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry offers up a lot of visuals of the marquee recruits that were on the sidelines pregame and in the West End Zone at Sanford Stadium for the South Carolina game. Pictures > Words. Let’s switch it up this time in this space.

That’s what we will offer up in this post regarding the big-time recruits for Georgia football which were on hand for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. While taking a quick look at the latest “Before the Hedges” top targets list that steams with a new update every Wednesday night on DawgNation’s social channels, we will note that two of DawgNation’s top 5 remaining targets for the 2022 cycle were at that game. That would be All-American TE Oscar Delp (No. 2) and All-American DT Christen Miller (No. 3) that each made the trip on Saturday. There was a 2022 receiver commitment in Dillon Bell who took his official visit.