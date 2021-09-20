PHOTOS: The Georgia football recruits to pay attention to from the South Carolina game
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry offers up a lot of visuals of the marquee recruits that were on the sidelines pregame and in the West End Zone at Sanford Stadium for the South Carolina game.
Pictures > Words.
Let’s switch it up this time in this space.
That’s what we will offer up in this post regarding the big-time recruits for Georgia football which were on hand for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.
While taking a quick look at the latest “Before the Hedges” top targets list that steams with a new update every Wednesday night on DawgNation’s social channels, we will note that two of DawgNation’s top 5 remaining targets for the 2022 cycle were at that game.
That would be All-American TE Oscar Delp (No. 2) and All-American DT Christen Miller (No. 3) that each made the trip on Saturday. There was a 2022 receiver commitment in Dillon Bell who took his official visit.
RELATED: Priority TE target Oscar Delp recaps his first game visit as a recruit at “dominant” Georgi program
Earnest Greene III, a top 75 overall prospect for the offensive line, was also in town from California for his official visit. The guest list also included prized All-American DE Enai White out of Philadelphia, too.
Georgia also saw some of its anchor commitments in town for the game, including CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew, ATH Malaki Starks, QB Gunner Stockton, LB Jalon Walker, LB Cedric Washington and WR De’Nylon Morrissette, among others.
There was a slew of elite 2023 targets on hand including 5-star QB Arch Manning, 5-star CB Tony Mitchell, 5-star RB Rueben Owens II, 4-star OT Bo Hughley and 4-star CB Kayin Lee, among many others. Relentless 2023 recruiter and TE commitment Pearce Spurlin III was also in the thick of everything.
Marcus Washington Jr., the 2023 legacy commitment at CB, was also in Athens on Saturday, too.
Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.
Check out the gallery with a great deal of those big names below.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)
- Oscar Delp breaks down his first gameday visit as a recruit with “dominant” Georgia program
- Nation’s No. 2 junior RB Rueben Owens previews his UGA unofficial visit
- UPDATED: Add Justice Haynes and 5-star CB Tony Mitchell to the visitor list for South Carolina
- WATCH: CJ Madden breaks down why he chose to play for the Bulldogs
- BREAKING: Carlton Madden Jr. commits to play for Georgia
- 5-star QB Arch Manning headlines a stout list of South Carolina visitors
- Why Kelee Ringo’s first college INT meant so much to his mother Tralee Hale
- Sentell’s Bones: Giving some ‘Dawgs their due in that big Clemson win
- The NFL ‘Dawgs shares their takes on Georgia’s 10-3 win against Clemson
- Longtime commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew wants to play with 5-star Kamari Wilson
- Big Bear Alexander breaks down his final two and that “home” feeling at UGA
- What kind of season do the recruits think the Bulldogs will have in 2021?
- Georgia QB commit Gunner Stockton puts up seven TDs in a game for the 10th time
- Which two guys does Gunner Stockton want to see commit to the G now?
- How did 5-star UGA commits Malaki Starks and Gunner Stockton open up the season?
- Georgia legacy OL prospect Drew Bobo is now down to a final 3
- AJ Harris: 5-star junior CB sounds locked on a final five, eyes decision timeframe
- Justice Haynes: Dell McGee told the legacy RB just how important he is for 2023