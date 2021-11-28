AP Poll Top 25 Week 14 rankings: Georgia football finishes regular season with No. 1 ranking

The Bulldogs continue to occupy the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll, as the Bulldogs once again sit atop the rankings. Georgia holds the No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.

Georgia had little trouble on Saturday against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs dominated their in-state rival, winning 45-0. It was the 11th straight win for the Bulldogs to come by at least 17 points.

“We hadn’t been undefeated since the 1980s, but I think this is the first 12-0 season we’ve had just because of the amount of games they played back then, in the regular season,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “Right now, like you said, we’ve got some more business to take care of. It’s cool to look at, and hopefully 20 years from now we’ll be able to look back and say we went undefeated through the regular season, but for right now, we’re going to take what this game gave us and move forward.”

Georgia knows though that it still has more to accomplish, starting with this Saturday’s game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide sit at No. 4 in the AP Poll after narrowly beating Auburn 24-22 on Saturday. Michigan is now No. 2, with Cincinnati at No. 3 and Oklahoma State coming in at No. 5.

Georgia and Alabama are the only two teams to occupy the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll this season. The Crimson Tide do have a loss, after falling 41-38 to Texas A&M earlier this season. Alabama has also played a string of close games, beating Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Auburn all by less than one touchdown.

Georgia beat Florida, Arkansas and Auburn all by at least 24 points this season.

The Bulldogs also have the College Football Playoff to look forward to, as many expect that Georgia will be in regardless of what happens against Alabama.