AP Poll Top 25 Week 14 rankings: Georgia football finishes regular season with No. 1 ranking
Georgia had little trouble on Saturday against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs dominated their in-state rival, winning 45-0. It was the 11th straight win for the Bulldogs to come by at least 17 points.
The Bulldogs continue to occupy the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll, as the Bulldogs once again sit atop the rankings. Georgia holds the No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.
“We hadn’t been undefeated since the 1980s, but I think this is the first 12-0 season we’ve had just because of the amount of games they played back then, in the regular season,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “Right now, like you said, we’ve got some more business to take care of. It’s cool to look at, and hopefully 20 years from now we’ll be able to look back and say we went undefeated through the regular season, but for right now, we’re going to take what this game gave us and move forward.”
Georgia knows though that it still has more to accomplish, starting with this Saturday’s game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide sit at No. 4 in the AP Poll after narrowly beating Auburn 24-22 on Saturday. Michigan is now No. 2, with Cincinnati at No. 3 and Oklahoma State coming in at No. 5.
Georgia and Alabama are the only two teams to occupy the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll this season. The Crimson Tide do have a loss, after falling 41-38 to Texas A&M earlier this season. Alabama has also played a string of close games, beating Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Auburn all by less than one touchdown.
Georgia beat Florida, Arkansas and Auburn all by at least 24 points this season.
The Bulldogs also have the College Football Playoff to look forward to, as many expect that Georgia will be in regardless of what happens against Alabama.
Given though that Alabama has so often played the villain in Georgia’s story, the Bulldogs will be looking to add another big win to their resume.
“We’re still getting better. What excites me is the strength of our team is our team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That is what excites me. It’s not like the strength of our team is this or that, it’s the leaders. The players on the team are the strength of our team. They came in and said the things that needed to be said to the players about this week and how it’s going to go.”
Georgia and Alabama will meet in Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game. To see the Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 rankings, see below.
AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Cincinnati
- Alabama
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Iowa
- Houston
- Pitt
- Wake Forest
- San Diego State
- Louisiana
- NC State
- Clemson
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
