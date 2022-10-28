Broderick Jones downplays facing Brenton Cox: ‘It’s never about the person you’re going against’
Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones knows what kind of test awaits him when he gets down to Jacksonville, Fla. He’s well aware of what Brenton Cox, the former Georgia Bulldog who transferred to Florida during the 2019 season, brings to the table.
“They still got the edge guys with Brenton, being probably the most disruptive guy that we’ve played in terms of just violence, striking, knock-back, setting edges, affecting the quarterback,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a game-breaker at that.”
Jones though doesn’t really care about Cox or any other Florida pass rusher from that standpoint. He knows he can’t get too locked on getting the best of Cox, as opposed to going out and giving his best.
“You don’t look at any specific player and just try and figure out what to do with that specific player,” Jones said this week. “You never know what can happen. They can bring somebody else in and be disruptive as the last person. You just have to lock into your gameplan.”
Jones has started every game for the Bulldogs this season at left tackle, doing his best to keep quarterback Stetson Bennett clean.
Saturday will be his first time starting in Jacksonville, home to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on how Jones has played this season, it won’t be long until the redshirt sophomore offensive lineman is starting games for NFL teams in that stadium.
While Jones is downplaying the matchup against Cox, NFL scouts will be watching with a keen eye to see how the Georgia left tackle performs.
“Scouts really like how Jones has steadily improved in each game. In 219 pass-blocking snaps this season, he has allowed only a single pressure and no sacks,” ESPN’s Jason Reid wrote. “An area scout told me last week that Jones is “the type player that continues to get better, and there’s no chance he gets outside of the top 50 because of his tools.” This matchup with Florida edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. -- who joins Jones as a potential midround pick -- will be a good test.”
After some struggles against Missouri, the Georgia offensive line seems to have turned the corner in wins against Auburn and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs will get a chance to feast on a Florida defense that is statistically one of the worst in the SEC. Georgia is also expected to get running back Kendall Milton back from a groin injury he suffered against Auburn.
For Jones though, the names and colors and pageantry of Saturday’s game carry very little meaning to him. It doesn’t matter who lines up across from him, whether it be Cox or current Jacksonville Jaguar and Georgia alum Travon Walker.
If Jones plays up to his abilities, he knows things will work out just fine for him and his team.
“It’s all really about you though, it’s never about the person you’re going against,” Jones said. “If you trust your technique and stay with your roots, you’ll be okay.”
Georgia football offensive lineman Broderick Jones ready for Florida pass rush
