Broderick Jones downplays facing Brenton Cox: ‘It’s never about the person you’re going against’

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones knows what kind of test awaits him when he gets down to Jacksonville, Fla. He’s well aware of what Brenton Cox, the former Georgia Bulldog who transferred to Florida during the 2019 season, brings to the table. “They still got the edge guys with Brenton, being probably the most disruptive guy that we’ve played in terms of just violence, striking, knock-back, setting edges, affecting the quarterback,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a game-breaker at that.”

Jones though doesn’t really care about Cox or any other Florida pass rusher from that standpoint. He knows he can’t get too locked on getting the best of Cox, as opposed to going out and giving his best. “You don’t look at any specific player and just try and figure out what to do with that specific player,” Jones said this week. “You never know what can happen. They can bring somebody else in and be disruptive as the last person. You just have to lock into your gameplan.” Related: Florida star Brenton Cox Jr. primed for Georgia: ‘It’s going to be real’ Jones has started every game for the Bulldogs this season at left tackle, doing his best to keep quarterback Stetson Bennett clean. Saturday will be his first time starting in Jacksonville, home to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Based on how Jones has played this season, it won’t be long until the redshirt sophomore offensive lineman is starting games for NFL teams in that stadium. While Jones is downplaying the matchup against Cox, NFL scouts will be watching with a keen eye to see how the Georgia left tackle performs.

UGA News