Georgia football 2022 early enrollee CJ Madden undergoes surgrey

Another early enrollee in Georgia’s 2022 signing class has undergone surgery, as edge rusher CJ Madden shared a picture following his procedure. Madden indicated in a since-deleted tweet that the surgery would keep him out of spring practices but that he would be back for fall camp.

Madden signed with Georgia back in December. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 239-pounds and comes from Ellenwood, Ga. He was the No. 347 ranked recruit in the 2022 signing class and will be an outside linebacker at Georgia. The Bulldogs also signed 5-star edge rusher Marvin Jones in the early signing period and are expected to sign 4-star prospect Darris Smith on Wednesday. Jones and Smith will both arrive over the summer, while Madden is already enrolled at Georgia.

Bear Alexander, a defensive tackle signee and fellow early enrollee, has also undergone labrum surgery since arriving on campus. Alexander came into college with the injury and will miss spring practice because of it. Nakobe Dean and MJ Sherman both had labrum surgery in January of 2021 but were able to make full returns to the field in time for the regular season. Dean went on to win the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.

Georgia does bring back most of its 2021 production at outside linebacker, as Robert Beal and Nolan Smith both return. The two combined for 10.0 sacks last season and will play a key role in a new-look Georgia defense. The Bulldogs also bring back reserves Chaz Chambliss and MJ Sherman.