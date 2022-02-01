Three things Georgia football needs for successful 2022 National Signing Day

Georgia football will put the final touches on its 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have 24 players already signed to the class which sits as the No. 3 ranked class in the country. Of those signees, 18 are already on campus looking to get a jump-start on their college careers. But Georgia still has room to add to the class. And there is the expectation that Georgia will pick up a few more commitments to go along with the official signatures of some committed prospects.

Related: Georgia football: National championship roster is splintered, but 18 new Bulldogs are already on campus Even in the new age of the transfer portal, recruiting is still king for the Bulldogs. It’s how Kirby Smart wants to and will continue to stock his National Championship-winning program. With that in mind, here is what Smart and the Bulldogs must to do to count Wednesday as a success. Land one big fish for the defensive line Even with most top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class already on campus, a few have left the decision on where they will be playing up until the last minute. Three top-10 overall prospects in the 2022 class are uncommitted and a host of highly-rated players behind them will end their college recruitments with decisions on Wednesday. Of those ranked among the top-150 prospects in the 2022 cycle, the two most important ones to know are that of 5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart and 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller. Stewart is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the class and hails from Opa Locka, Fla. The main suitors for Stewart are Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M. Miller hails from Atlanta power Cedar Grove High School, which has produced a number of Bulldogs in recent years, including Justin Shaffer. Georgia is competing against Ohio State, Oregon and Miami to land a commitment from the No. 102 overall player in the 2022 cycle. Related: Christen Miller: Georgia? Ohio State? A big shock? Setting the stage for his National Signing Day decision

Land either one of these players — Miller is the more likely or the two — and it will be a strong day for the Bulldogs. Georgia already signed 11 of the top-100 players in the class. Adding either Miller or Stewart to a class that already has 5-star defensive end Mykel Williams and 4-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander already on campus and it will be one of the best positional hauls that Georgia has ever landed in a single class. The Bulldogs will likely see three defensive linemen taken early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Adding one of Stewart or Miller should go a long way in offsetting those departures. Grab at least one running back Georgia is thinner at running back than you might realize. The Bulldogs will go through spring practice with only three scholarship running backs following the NFL departures of Zamir Whtie and James Cook. The Bulldogs did land 4-star prospect Branson Robinson out of Mississippi already in the 2022 recruiting cycle. But Georgia has always had at least five scholarship running backs under Smart. That’s why Georgia is in the market to sign at least one more running back. For a while, the thought had been that Jordan James would be the second running back in this signing class. James committed to Georgia last March and is a 4-star prospect. But James curiously didn’t sign with Georgia during the early signing period in December and then took visits to Florida and Oregon in January. Related: Jordan James: All-American RB commit discusses why he didn’t sign with UGA during the early signing period Georgia did get a visit from 3-star prospect Andrew Paul this past weekend but the Bulldogs are battling Clemson to land a commitment from the Texas running back. Clemson did offer Paul before Georgia and the Tigers got a visit from Paul also in January.

UGA News