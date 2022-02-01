Three things Georgia football needs for successful 2022 National Signing Day
Georgia football will put the final touches on its 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have 24 players already signed to the class which sits as the No. 3 ranked class in the country. Of those signees, 18 are already on campus looking to get a jump-start on their college careers.
But Georgia still has room to add to the class. And there is the expectation that Georgia will pick up a few more commitments to go along with the official signatures of some committed prospects.
Even in the new age of the transfer portal, recruiting is still king for the Bulldogs. It’s how Kirby Smart wants to and will continue to stock his National Championship-winning program. With that in mind, here is what Smart and the Bulldogs must to do to count Wednesday as a success.
Land one big fish for the defensive line
Even with most top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class already on campus, a few have left the decision on where they will be playing up until the last minute. Three top-10 overall prospects in the 2022 class are uncommitted and a host of highly-rated players behind them will end their college recruitments with decisions on Wednesday.
Of those ranked among the top-150 prospects in the 2022 cycle, the two most important ones to know are that of 5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart and 4-star defensive lineman Christen Miller. Stewart is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the class and hails from Opa Locka, Fla. The main suitors for Stewart are Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.
Miller hails from Atlanta power Cedar Grove High School, which has produced a number of Bulldogs in recent years, including Justin Shaffer. Georgia is competing against Ohio State, Oregon and Miami to land a commitment from the No. 102 overall player in the 2022 cycle.
Land either one of these players — Miller is the more likely or the two — and it will be a strong day for the Bulldogs. Georgia already signed 11 of the top-100 players in the class. Adding either Miller or Stewart to a class that already has 5-star defensive end Mykel Williams and 4-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander already on campus and it will be one of the best positional hauls that Georgia has ever landed in a single class.
The Bulldogs will likely see three defensive linemen taken early in the 2022 NFL Draft. Adding one of Stewart or Miller should go a long way in offsetting those departures.
Grab at least one running back
Georgia is thinner at running back than you might realize. The Bulldogs will go through spring practice with only three scholarship running backs following the NFL departures of Zamir Whtie and James Cook. The Bulldogs did land 4-star prospect Branson Robinson out of Mississippi already in the 2022 recruiting cycle. But Georgia has always had at least five scholarship running backs under Smart.
That’s why Georgia is in the market to sign at least one more running back. For a while, the thought had been that Jordan James would be the second running back in this signing class. James committed to Georgia last March and is a 4-star prospect. But James curiously didn’t sign with Georgia during the early signing period in December and then took visits to Florida and Oregon in January.
Georgia did get a visit from 3-star prospect Andrew Paul this past weekend but the Bulldogs are battling Clemson to land a commitment from the Texas running back. Clemson did offer Paul before Georgia and the Tigers got a visit from Paul also in January.
Either way, Georgia needs to land one of these running backs on Wednesday. One only has to look at Alabama and what happened to its offense when injuries mounted at the running back position. The Bulldogs will still have Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Robinson in the rotation next season but an extra running back probably makes Smart and Dell McGee rest easier.
Build up some thinner positions
Two of Georgia’s committed but unsigned recruits come at positions of need. Wide receiver Dillon Bell and edge rusher Darris Smith are both expected to sign with Georgia on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs have had three wide receivers transfer this offseason. While the Bulldogs did sign three wide receivers in December, George Pickens’ departure for the NFL leaves Georgia in the same spot it was in last season from a numbers standpoint at wide receiver. Depth was a major issue for the room, as injuries mounted. Even if Bell isn’t expected to contribute right away, the 2021 season showed the importance of having as many capable wide receivers as possible.
With Smith, his need would’ve been much larger had Georgia not seen both Nolan Smith and Robert Beal return for the 2022 season. There will be less of a need to see Smith on the field but Georgia will need him, CJ Madden and Marvin Jones Jr. all to develop quickly as freshmen. Beal definitely is and Smith likely is gone as well after next season, meaning Georgia likely starts the 2023 season looking for full-time replacements at the edge rusher position.
Georgia is also hoping to land a commitment from 3-star linebacker EJ Lightsey. With Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker all off to the NFL, Lightsey helps replenish a linebacker room that will look very different going forward.
