Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2
The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a resounding win over the Oregon Ducks. That win clearly cemented Georgia as a championship contender this season, backing up Georgia’s ranking in the Week 2 Coaches Poll.
Georgia sits at No. 2, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes saw Georgia jump them after their 21-10 win over Notre Dame. Clemson came in at No. 4 and Michigan is the No. 5 ranked team.
The Bulldogs dominated Oregon in just about every fashion, rolling up 571 yards of offense while scoring touchdowns on their first seven drives of the game. Defensively, Georgia kept Oregon out of the endzone, though the Ducks were able to find success in terms of moving the ball. The Ducks did not punt in the first half, only stopping themselves when Bo Nix threw two costly interceptions.
What makes the result perhaps even more frightening for the rest of college football is that the Bulldogs have some areas where they can very much improve.
“The largest growth for those guys is game one, two, three in terms of reaction to their mistakes,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And, you know, what makes a guy -- I’ve always wondered, you know, who’s going to sell the potion that allows a player not to make the most glaring mistake, things that you repped a lot. And you have those in the first game. I’ve come to accept them. It’s more what’s your response is to them.”
Oregon dropped to No. 24 in the poll after its loss, but Georgia’s future schedule did get a bump as Florida is now ranked No. 19 after its win this past weekend over Utah. Georgia takes on Florida on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville
This week, Georgia hosts FCS-foe Samford for the home opener. The game is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game. You can see the full Week 2 Coaches Poll below.
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 2
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- USC
- NC State
- Pitt
- Utah
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Oregon
- BYU
