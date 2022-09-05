Kibry Smart unsure of how of expanded playoff impacts Georgia football

As for what it all means for Georgia, much of it is still unknown. The Bulldogs haven’t had an issue making the College Football Playoff, doing so twice in the seven-year existence of the four-team format. Georgia also twice finished as the No. 5 under Kirby Smart and also would’ve made a 12-team playoff in 2020 and 2014 as well.

At some point in the near future, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams. Whether it’s as soon as the 2024 season or as late as 2026 depends on what the college football commissioners ultimately decide to do.

But Smart was hesitant to call the expanded College Football Playoff an outright win for the Georgia program when he presented the opportunity to do so at Monday’s press conference.

“I don’t know how it affects Georgia personally,” Smart said. “I think there’s some good and bad to both. And I don’t think we know the repercussions of going 12 over 4. There’s been some good things about four. There’s probably some good things about 12. It’s just everybody loves change. It’s on a continuum.”

The format as currently constructed will have automatic bids for the six highest ranked conference champions as well as six at large spots. The first round of games will be played on campuses.

So for example, last season Georgia would’ve been the No. 5 seed in the playoff field as the Bulldogs did not win their conference. To earn a first-round bye, you must be a conference champion.

Georgia would’ve faced No. 12 Pitt in a game played in Sanford Stadium and taken on the No. 4 ranked Baylor Bears. Should Georgia have won both of those games, it would have pitted them against No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals.

Tate Ratledge noted specifically how the extra games may impact the sport from a players standpoint. Injuries always end up playing a factor in who wins a championship, as Georgia fans well know. Alabama wide receivers John Metchie and Jameson Williams couldn’t remain healthy through a 15-game season last year.