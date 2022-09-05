Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football captains-Georgia football-UGA football
The Georgia captains for the Oregon game were (from left to right) Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith II and Nolan Smith. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Georgia football podcast: It’s time to put UGA at No. 1 where it belongs

Posted

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,771 (Sept. 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s 49-3 win vs. Oregon and the possibility that the Bulldogs are still the top team in the country.

Georgia football podcast: It’s time to put UGA at No. 1 where it belongs

Beginning of the show: Georgia won in dominant fashion against Oregon in the season opener Saturday, and sent quite a message in the process.

The Bulldogs demonstrated that they’re quite possibly still the best team in the country, and I’ll make a case on today’s show why UGA should be ranked No. 1 once again in the polls.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s remarkable day against the Ducks.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the top games from the weekend.

50-minute mark: I share thoughts on freshman safety Malaki Starks’ debut -- including his thrilling interception of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take question and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

