Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,771 (Sept. 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s 49-3 win vs. Oregon and the possibility that the Bulldogs are still the top team in the country.

Georgia football podcast: It’s time to put UGA at No. 1 where it belongs

Beginning of the show: Georgia won in dominant fashion against Oregon in the season opener Saturday, and sent quite a message in the process.

The Bulldogs demonstrated that they’re quite possibly still the best team in the country, and I’ll make a case on today’s show why UGA should be ranked No. 1 once again in the polls.