ESPN analysts concerned about Georgia football defense: ‘Who are the emerging stars?’
Spring practice has wrapped up around the sport of college football. Schools can still add via the transfer portal but most rosters are set to this point.
And the big concern with Georgia still exists on the defensive side of the ball. The 2022 NFL Draft only further reinforced that, as the Bulldogs had five defenders taken in the first round. That was one of the many records set by the Georgia program.
So you can understand why ESPN’s Chris Low and Alex Scarborough stated that Georgia’s biggest post-spring question has to do with who is replacing the likes of Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
“Who are the emerging stars on this next Georgia defense? There are plenty of candidates, and it helps to have a player as talented as defensive tackle Jalen Carter returning. But there are gaps to fill for the defending national champs on defense, which should make for a competitive preseason camp.”
Of course, this time last year Dean and maybe Davis were the only Georgia defenders seen as potential stars. Draftees such as Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall all emerged over the course of the season. Cornerback Derion Kendrick, who went on to be the defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl, wasn’t even on the Georgia roster this time a year ago.
As mentioned, Carter should be one of the more disruptive defensive linemen in all of college football. He was second on the team in quarterback pressures last season, and that was as a rotational player for the Bulldogs.
Cornerback Kelee Ringo and outside linebacker Nolan Smith have the potential to be marquee names this coming season. Ringo made the most iconic play in the national championship game, returning a Bryce Young pass interception for a touchdown. Smith will be the vocal leader while being asked to play a huge part of Georgia’s remade pass rush.
Spring practice also gave us some insight into who the new contributors might be. Inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was the talk of spring practice, consistently making plays and impressing teammates. While he might not be Dean 2.0, there’s optimism about what Dumas-Johnson will bring to the Georgia defense.
Related: Jamon Dumas-Johnson emerging as next great Georgia football linebacker: ‘I think Pop is going to be special’
On the defensive line, Zion Logue appears to be taking up Jordan Davis’ mantle in the middle of the defensive line. We also saw Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse all turn in impressive performances in the spring game.
Even with losing three first-round picks on the defensive line, Georgia might have another stout defensive line.
“Certainly that’s the area that we probably lose the most, there and linebacker, the depth we had there,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Those guys are going to have to play meaningful minutes and become very dependable for us to go where we want to.”
Championship expectations still exist for Georgia and its defense. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has also been replaced, as he is now the head coach at Oregon. Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators this season.
The Bulldogs will open the 2022 season against Lanning, as Georgia takes on the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta on Sept. 3.
