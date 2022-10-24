Georgia football-Florida live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 9 game

No. 1 ranked Georgia football takes on the Florida Gators in a week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news as well as practice notes for the rivalry game. Both teams were off this past weekend. This will be the first time Kirby Smart and Billy Napier match up against each other. The two overlapped for three seasons at Alabama. Georgia football-Florida live updates, practice notes

11: 30 a.m. update: We will hear from Stetson Bennett and Chris Smith today. Head coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at noon. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party resumes in Jacksonville, Fla., with the 7-0 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the 4-3 Florida Gators. The Bulldogs enter the game with the No. 1 ranking and a massive game against Tennessee looming. Florida meanwhile lost 45-35 to LSU in its most-recent game. Georgia opened as 22.5-point favorite over the Gators, the largest spread in recent history between these two fierce rivals. But when speaking to reporters during the off week, Smart made it explicitly clear how his team will be viewing the game against the Gators. “This is the Georgia-Florida matchup,” Smart said. “I don’t think you have to worry about that. I might understand if it was a non-conference or an FCS opponent, but that’s not going to be the case on Florida.” Georgia is 4-2 against the Gators under Smart, with the Bulldogs winning 34-7 when these two teams met last season.

