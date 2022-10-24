Georgia football-Florida live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 9 game
No. 1 ranked Georgia football takes on the Florida Gators in a week 9 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news as well as practice notes for the rivalry game.
Both teams were off this past weekend. This will be the first time Kirby Smart and Billy Napier match up against each other. The two overlapped for three seasons at Alabama.
Georgia football-Florida live updates, practice notes
11: 30 a.m. update: We will hear from Stetson Bennett and Chris Smith today. Head coach Kirby Smart will meet with reporters at noon.
The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party resumes in Jacksonville, Fla., with the 7-0 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the 4-3 Florida Gators.
The Bulldogs enter the game with the No. 1 ranking and a massive game against Tennessee looming. Florida meanwhile lost 45-35 to LSU in its most-recent game. Georgia opened as 22.5-point favorite over the Gators, the largest spread in recent history between these two fierce rivals.
But when speaking to reporters during the off week, Smart made it explicitly clear how his team will be viewing the game against the Gators.
“This is the Georgia-Florida matchup,” Smart said. “I don’t think you have to worry about that. I might understand if it was a non-conference or an FCS opponent, but that’s not going to be the case on Florida.”
Georgia is 4-2 against the Gators under Smart, with the Bulldogs winning 34-7 when these two teams met last season.
The Bulldogs used the off week to better themselves, honing on some of the areas where the team has struggled. One of those is the pass rush, as Georgia currently ranks last in sacks. The Bulldogs will have a big task on Saturday in trying to corral Anthony Richardson. He’s one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and spearheads a potent Florida rushing attack.
“You look what you’ve done well and what you’ve done poorly, and how can we do it better,” Smart said. “We sit down as coaches and say, ‘Alright, what do we need to do to win the next five games, six games?’ We target that area and really focus on our weaknesses and trying to strengthen our strong points.”
Georgia
Georgia football injury report for Florida game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, questionable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, probable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Ladd McConkey (toe, probable)
Georgia football-Florida game time
The Georgia football-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.
Georgia football-Florida television network
The Georgia football-Florida game will air on CBS.
